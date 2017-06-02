After a review, we've determined video review needs a review

The offer was irresistible for any sports fan whose favourite team had ever been victimized by a bad call (which is all of us, of course) — in exchange for a few extra moments of our time, we were all promised, video review would forever end the blown calls that change the course of a game.

Send it to the booth, they’d examine the video in slow motion and everything would be put right, all before you got back from the fridge with a fresh cold one.

Sounded good, right?

Yeah, about that.

With video review now having infiltrated most of the major professional sports — and taking on a larger role seemingly every day — I’d argue that the only thing incontrovertible about video review is that it is ruining the experience of watching sports in exchange for, well... I’m not sure what benefit anymore.

The biggest selling point of video review was always that it would finally end the interminable arguments over blown calls, and in that regard it has been an abject failure.

Instead of ending the argument, it has simply kicked it down the road. Where once we argued about the judgments made by officials in real time, now we argue about the judgments made by officials after what often feel like never-ending reviews of video evidence.

All of which has solved precisely nothing, while at the same time adding a giant buzz-kill to the overall spectator-sports experience.

We saw a monumental example of all of this at work earlier this week in that disallowed PK Subban goal in the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final between Pittsburgh and Nashville.

A video review after a coach’s challenge that took forever to complete eventually resulted in Nashville’s opening goal of the series being taken off the board and, in the process, set in motion a chain of events that I'd argue might very well have altered the course of the entire series.

Whether Nashville was offside before Subban scored is besides the point. And that’s entirely the point.

It is everything that is wrong with video review that a head coach could even challenge such a play. Lost in the debate this week about whether the Predators were offside on the play — and the amount of time it took to complete the review tells you how close it was — is the fact that the play in question continued for another 14 seconds before Nashville scored and Pittsburgh had even gained possession of the puck at one point, before turning it over.

Nashville, in other words, didn’t score because they were into the Pittsburgh zone too early; they scored because Pittsburgh defenceman Ron Hainsey served up one of the patented turnovers that former Winnipeg Jets head coach Claude Noel used to call "free pizzas" when Hainsey played here.

But leaving aside all that, ask yourself this: In what world does a video review that took the better part of five minutes to complete conclude that there was "conclusive evidence" to overturn the call on the ice?

Conclusive? It took five minutes. How is this complicated?

Major League Baseball has acknowledged precisely this truism, this year becoming the first major pro sports league to begin walking back its use of video review with a new rule that — in most cases — requires video reviews to be completed within two minutes, or the call on the field stands.

The logic couldn’t be simpler: If it takes you more than two minutes of staring at super-slo mo video evidence to figure out what happened, the video is inherently inconclusive, the call on the field should stand and we all need to move on with our lives, starting with the resumption of play.

You know video review is in trouble when a sport as torturously slow-moving as baseball thinks the technology is slowing down the game unnecessarily.

And baseball isn’t the only sport to re-think — and impose new restrictions — on the way video review is being used.

Last month, professional golf's braintrust — speaking of slow-moving sports with decision-makers not exactly known for their progressive thinking — handed down a new edict that states video evidence can no longer be used to penalize a golfer for an infraction that isn’t already readily visible to the "naked eye."

"(Technology)"should not be used to hold players to a higher standard than human beings can reasonably be expected to meet," it says.

The rule change came after an incident in which a fan watching at home on television spotted LPGA star Lexi Thompson almost imperceptibly replace her ball a fraction of an inch or so away from her marker.

The fan at home called up and ratted out Thompson — and the following day authorities imposed a four-stroke penalty (two for the infraction and two more for signing an incorrect scorecard at the end of the round) that cost her a tournament that she otherwise would have won.

Quick aside: Growing up in the North End, people who went running to the authorities all the time were considered "snitches" and dealt with, well, summarily; nowadays, they get 10,000 new Twitter followers and the chance to brag they changed the outcome of a major sporting event.

That "naked eye" test now in place in golf sounds just about right to me for all sports.

Everyone agrees at this point that egregiously wrong calls should be reversed: clearly foul, obviously out of bounds, batted into the net above the shoulder. All of that needs to be reviewed and made right.

But this nonsense about whether a trailing skate blade was hovering a centimetre above the blue line as the puck enters a zone, 14 seconds before a goal is scored? Please stop wasting everyone’s time.

I was reminded of all this at Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp Thursday. Some CFL officials were on the turf working off the winter rust, something the league allows every year.

Unlike golf and baseball, the CFL has steadily expanded the use of video replay over the past couple of seasons. The CFL will tell you it's being progressive, but many fans will tell you all the league has done is bring games to a grinding halt.

While video review has certainly caught more than a few really bad calls in CFL games, more often than not it involves referees poring over the evidence to determine whether a defensive back incidentally placed a hand on the small of a receiver’s back six yards downfield. Or was it five-and-a-half?

The correct answer to that question should be what it used to be: who the hell cares? But instead, VP of officiating Glen Johnson sold the league’s governors a bill of goods a couple of years ago; the league's biggest problem was the refs weren’t involved enough.

It must have been some presentation. Instead of laughing him out of the room, the governors went all in, and the result has been CFL refs are now expected to call everything, all the time, no matter how marginal or immaterial the infraction might be to the eventual outcome of a play.

And, predictably, fans have protested — loudly — about a game that used to be at its best when it was "run and gun" is now, to a damaging extent "stand around and wait" while officials who no one but their families want to watch are now, suddenly, centre-stage for a not-insignificant chunk of a game.

They're definitely involved, Glen.

The solution to improving CFL officiating isn’t expanding video review or, for that matter, a meaningless new initiative that affords a handful of Canadian refs the chance to get some training from their NFL counterparts.

No, the solution to CFL officiating is to give the zebras less, not more, to do, and — how about this for some out-of-the-box-type thinking — let the football players decide the outcome of a football game. (Clutches pearls.)

There’s a lot of really good advances that have come from embracing technology to help remove human error from officiating sports.

But the best ones aren’t video review, which just requires human judgment of another sort; rather, it’s been the ones that have eliminated humans from the equation entirely: the electronic line-calling in tennis; the electronic hog-line detectors in curling; and, inevitably, an electronic strike zone that would automate the task of calling balls and strikes.

That stuff not only reliably works, it speeds the game up instead of slowing it down. Yes, please.

But more video? Upon further review, that call needs to be overturned.

email: paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @PaulWiecek