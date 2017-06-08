Ailing fish unable to take the field

Talk about a case of bad fish.

First they coughed up a lead, as an early 4-0 advantage gave way to a 12-6 loss. It was the kind of game that can leave any athlete feeling a bit queasy. But this was no ordinary reaction for members of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, as their symptoms only got worse as the hours progressed following Wednesday’s disappointing defeat in Sioux City.

By Thursday morning, more than half the team was stricken with an apparent stomach illness that forced the postponement of the series finale against the Explorers later in the day. The Goldeyes would have been unable to field a healthy roster.

The game will now be played on Aug.1.

Meanwhile, Goldeyes players spent the bulk of the day either in bed or keeping close to the bathroom as nausea and vomiting took over. It’s not clear whether this was a bout of food poisoning or the result of simply being in close proximity to each other during the bus ride down to Sioux City earlier in the week.

Goldeyes outfielder David Rohm was the first to feel the effects and was actually a late scratch from Wednesday’s game. By the end of the contest, many of his teammates were in a similar position.

Winnipeg is 12-7 so far on the year, having also dropped Tuesday’s first game in Sioux City. On that night, an early 3-0 lead ended with a 6-3 loss.

The Goldeyes are set to begin a three-game series tonight in Fargo, assuming the majority of players can recover quick enough to take the field.

Winnipeg kicks off a seven-game homestand on Monday at Shaw Park.

