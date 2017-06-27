Andrew Harris back on field after injury last week

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned to practice Tuesday after three days off, and among the group was running back Andrew Harris.
Harris missed Friday’s practice after pulling up lame with a lower-body injury midway through Thursday’s workout. Head coach Mike O’Shea said last week that whatever was ailing Harris was minor and he expected him to play Saturday when the Bombers open the regular season in Regina against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Harris missed three games last season due to injury — and a separated ankle limited him to 12 games in 2014 — but he has been relatively healthy over his seven years in the CFL. If Harris isn’t able to go, the Bombers would look to Timothy Flanders as his replacement. Flanders, now in his second season in Winnipeg, played well in a relief role in 2016, amassing 262 yards on 43 carries and two touchdowns, with another 145 yards through the air in three games as a starter. He also averaged 15.5 yards on four carries, including a 46-yard touchdown run in a 38-38 tie against the Edmonton Eskimos June 15 — the Bombers’ last of two pre-season games.
Harris is expected to update his status at the end of practice.
jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca
