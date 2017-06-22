Being drafted a dream, not a necessity

Colt Conrad has a practical approach to the NHL draft.

After going unchosen in the previous two years, it will be the 20-year-old centre’s third and final year of eligibility for the draft, but certainly not his last chance to become a pro player. He’s rated 194th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, which gives him an outside shot at being selected in the late rounds Saturday.

"If I don’t get drafted and I have two really good years coming, which I plan and hope to accomplish, then I’ll still be able to get a chance," Conrad said Wednesday via telephone from Kalamazoo, Mich., where he goes to school at Western Michigan University and is preparing for his junior season with the Broncos hockey team. "If I do get drafted, it’s a dream come true, obviously."

The only significant flaw in Conrad’s game appears to be his size.

He’s 5-9 1/2 and fluctuates between 180 and 185 pounds, but he’s coming off a career year in which he had 13 goals and 29 points in 40 games. The future looks bright for Conrad, who centred WMU’s youth line with 18-year-old freshmen wingers Hugh McGing and Wade Allison (a fellow Manitoban and a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016).

"I know there’s talk of Colt being drafted and he should be," Broncos head coach Andy Murray said.

"I mean, they’re foolish if they don’t draft him — he’s Tyler Johnson is what he is. They’re foolish not to draft him because they’re going to pay to get him later... He’s gonna play. He’s smart, he’s really committed and I believe he’s going to be an NHLer."

Conrad believes his development is trending nicely.

"It’s not the biggest presence, but I can get the job done," said Conrad, who jumped directly from high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn., to the college level. "It’s a different kind of game now. If you’ve got speed and you’ve got a good head, you’ve got a shot.

"I like to think the way I think the game really helped me be able to do what I did. I like to try and slow the game down and look at options instead of just rushing into things and trying to force plays, trying to find a man open or open ice where I can get to."

Murray believes Conrad, who hails from a family farm near St. Alphonse, will be a successful pro whether that be in North America or Europe.

Coming out of the college game undrafted shouldn’t be a hardship either, Murray said, referring to the case of defenceman Dan DeKeyser, who left Western Michigan as a free agent in 2013 only to strike it rich with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.

"They’re almost further ahead being free-agent guys," Murray said. "If you don’t get drafted, you can pick whatever team has a need for what you bring to the game.

"So we don’t worry about our guys, that’s the big advantage of college hockey. You’ve got a couple of extra years to develop like DeKeyser in Detroit. He was never drafted and if he would’ve come out at 19, nobody would’ve signed him. But at 21, every team in the NHL wanted him and now he’s making US$5.5 million a year."

