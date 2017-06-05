Bombers' coach not ready to make personnel decisions

EIGHT days into training camp, Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea is being careful not to form any final opinions on players.

"Don’t be an early evaluator," O’Shea said Sunday as the Bombers wrapped up practice. "You want to give these guys as many opportunities, as many plays in practice and, more importantly, put them in a game situation before you put down a hard evaluation."

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES "You want to give these guys as many opportunities, as many plays in practice... put them in a game situation before you put down a hard evaluation," says O'Shea.

O’Shea added: "A game might determine what you already expect — good or bad — but it’s too early still. You’ve heard the term ‘gamer’ and we want to find out who those guys are, too."

What makes it tougher on O’Shea to determine whether someone has improved or regressed since last season is when they’re sidelined with injuries. The Bombers have a long list of names currently out of action, with ailments ranging in severity, but the notables include linebacker Maurice Leggett, defensive back Kevin Fogg, defensive tackle Padric Scott and receivers Gerrard Sheppard and Addison Richards.

Richards, who suffered a lower-body injury early in camp and is expected to miss a good chunk of the season, has been injured three straight years. But calling a player "injury prone," doesn’t fly with the man patrolling the sidelines for the Blue and Gold.

"If a guy’s in shape and just something unfortunate happens on the field, you’ve got to look at it that way — it’s a one-off," O’Shea said. "They’re not all related so I don’t look at it that way. "

Seeing green

O’Shea hinted earlier this week that when the Bombers travel to Regina to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their first preseason game Saturday, the lineup may have a few more veterans than in previous years. Because the Bombers open the season against the Riders on Canada Day in Week 2 and will be playing at the new Mosaic Stadium for the first time, O’Shea feels it’s important for a number of key players to get acclimatized to the new surroundings.

One of those is the quarterback, meaning Matt Nichols is expected to get a heavier workload than usual.

"That’s the plan," Nichols said. "It’s going to be a new stadium, new atmosphere and obviously whenever the opportunity is there to compete, I want to be out there competing. You want to feel comfortable. Any time you play in a new place, I feel like there’s a little bit of getting used to it."

Talking trash

Nichols admitted these are the dog days of camp, but that hasn’t stopped a healthy rivalry from brewing between the offence and defence.

"I would say the offence maybe got the better of them, but I feel like they got the better of us yesterday," Nichols said. "It’s a huge competition and you can see both sides getting fired up at times and that’s what you like to see. "

Although the intensity is only expected to ramp up as the season gets closer, that hasn’t prevented the verbal jabs from flying from all corners. Defensive backs in particular are known for their trash talking and the Bombers secondary, which led the league in takeaways last year, including 30 interceptions, are among the chattiest in the CFL.

"They’re definitely up there, but at the same time we got some receivers that can dish it right back," Nichols said. "Once I get out there and flip the switch a little bit, I’ll put my two cents in."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.catwitter: @jeffkhamilton