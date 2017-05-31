Bombers get into the shape of things

STAR running back Andrew Harris has an effective way to avoid injuries in training camp.

"You don’t worry about it," said Harris, following the third day of training camp for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Investors Group Field Wednesday. "You just do the right things. You get in the ice tub, stretch out, make sure you’re still working out.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Qadr Spooner puts in reps at Bombers training camp, Wednesday.

"A lot of guys train so hard, lifting weights and running and do all those things in the off-season, once they get to training camp they get a little sore and then they stop. That’s when things creep in and you start feeling sorry for yourself and you’re tired. You’ve gotta be a pro and stay on it... it’s the little things you do off the field that keep you on the field."

Spooner finding his way

Rookie offensive lineman Qadr Spooner, Winnipeg’s second-round (15th overall) pick in the 2017 CFL Draft, has a reputation for nasty play in the trenches but you wouldn’t know it by his friendly smile and happy-go-lucky approach off the field.

"Honestly, when I’m on the field I just try to do my job," said Spooner, a six-foot-four, 315-pounder. "I’m myself on the field, I play with a nasty temperament and do my job... I love it (here). It’s a great opportunity to learn."

The 24-year-old McGill product has a semester of work remaining on his social work degree and he’s eligible for a fifth season of football but he’s focused on playing for the Blue Bombers in 2017. Earlier in training camp, he admits feeling overwhelmed at times.

"Absolutely, I knew I had a lot to catch up on," he said. "I knew I had to practise a lot on my technique and really emphasize the little things to help me compete with some of the stronger opponents in the league. That’s my primary focus right now."

Nichols diversifies

Quarterback Matt Nichols wants to shed his reputation as a pocket passer who’s unwilling or unable to run with the ball.

"I ran a lot more this off-season," said Nichols. "Did a lot more speed work, conditioning work. I feel like I’m moving a lot better and that’s something I plan on doing — utilizing my feet a little bit more. I left some plays on the field last year where I could’ve taken it and ran it."

Now firmly entrenched as the No. 1 QB after replacing Drew Willy early in the 2016 season, Nichols admitted his comfort level and confidence are very high.

"The reason you play this game and this position is to be on the field," said Nichols, who went 10-3 in 13 starts last season. "I’m going into my eighth training camp and this is the first year I get to come in as a starter. That goes a long way as a quarterback.

"I’ve played a lot of games in the CFL where I was playing because the other guy was hurt or (I was) looking over my shoulder, where if I made one mistake, I’d get pulled. You know, you really can’t play quarterback that way. I feel like as soon as they showed me that compete confidence last year to start, I just took it and ran with it."

Noteworthy

• Non-import wide receiver Addison Richards did not practise Wednesday and will be "out a while," said head coach Mike O’Shea. Richards, Winnipeg’s 11th-overall pick in the 2015 draft, played five games in his rookie season and 12 games in 2016 and has only one catch in his CFL career.

• Non-import defensive back Abubakarr Conteh watched Wednesday’s practice while on crutches. He was the club’s 23rd-overall pick in the draft.

Veteran slotback Weston Dressler took a day off from practice.

• The Bombers added non-import receiver Derek Yachison to their training camp roster. Yachison spent one year with the Manitoba Bisons and two years on the practice roster of the B.C. Lions.

• Winnipeg also added import wide receiver L’Damian Washington, a Missouri product, who spent time on seven NFL rosters before ending up on Edmonton’s practice squad last fall.

• The Bombers also released non-import receiver Rahul Madan.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @sawa14