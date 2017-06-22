Bombers great Terrence Edwards heading to hall of fame

One player and two builders make up the 2017 class set to join the Blue Bombers Hall of Fame.

Terrence Edwards, one of the Bombers’ greatest receivers in team history, along with former board members David Asper and Gene Dunn, will be honoured at the Hall of Fame Legacy Gala Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the team announced Thursday. A separate celebration will take place days later as part of the Hall of Fame Game Oct. 14 against the B.C. Lions at Investors Group Field.

"We are thrilled to be adding these three gentlemen as deserving members into our Hall of Fame," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a release.

"Terrence, David and Gene still remain prominent names in the Manitoban community today, and we know fans will be thrilled with this year’s inductees."

Edwards played seven seasons with the Blue and Gold, first joining the team in 2007. He finished fourth in team history in receptions (469) and receiving yards (7,200) and 10th in yards from scrimmage (7,273) before retiring at the end of the 2013 season.

Edwards played in three Grey Cups – once as a rookie with Montreal, and twice as a Bomber in 2007 and 2011 – and was named a CFL All-Star twice (2007, 2010). In nine total seasons, he amassed 508 catches for 7,637 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Asper is a former chair and vice-chair of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers board, vice-chair of the CFL Board of Governors and vice-chair of the 2006 and 2015 Winnipeg Grey Cup festivals. He has also been presented with both the Commissioner’s Award from the CFL and the Chairman’s Special Award from the Winnipeg Football Club.

Dunn, appointed first by the City of Winnipeg to sit on the Blue Bombers board in 1999, went on to serve as vice-chair in 2000 and 2001 before a promotion to chairman in 2002, 2003 and 2004. He served on the CFL board from 2000 to 2009 and was chair for three of those years, 2007-09. Dunn temporarily took over as league commissioner following the departure of Tom Wright, and ultimately was part of the hiring process in 2007 that led Mark Cohon being named the 12th commissioner in league history.

