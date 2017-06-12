Bombers release 11 players, leaving just three QBs

Eleven import hopefuls, including rookie quarterback Austin Apodaca, were released Monday morning by the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Apodaca's departure leaves Winnipeg with only three QBs on its training camp roster, including incumbent No. 1 Matt Nichols and veteran backups Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour. All four saw duty in Winnipeg's 25-25 pre-season tie with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina Saturday night.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Austin Apodaca at Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp in May.

Also cut loose were receivers Darrin Peterson, TJ Lowder, Quinshad Davis and Larry Raper, offensive lineman Kodi Kieler, defensive linemen Lawrence Virgil and Caleb Bostic, linebacker George Stone and defensive backs Terrence Frederick and Tahaan Goodman.

The Blue Bombers will wrap up their pre-season on Thursday when they host the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field Thursday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The club returns to the practice field today at 10:50 a.m.

