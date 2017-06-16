Bombers release six more players

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers chopped six more players from their training camp roster Friday.
Import receiver Justice Liggins, import offensive lineman Trevan Brown, non-import O-lineman Cody Speller, import linebacker Nick Temple and import defensive backs Darnell Walker Jr. and Matt Smalley were given their walking papers following Thursday night's 38-38 pre-season tie with the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field. Further cuts are expected in the next day.
The Blue Bombers finished the CFL pre-season with a 0-0-2 record and must now wait until July 1 to open their regular season in Regina against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Winnipeg has a Week 1 bye.
All CFL clubs must trim down to their 46-man active roster and 10-player practice roster by 9 p.m. Saturday. Injured lists to not need to be set until the day before a team's first game, which would be June 30 in Winnipeg's case.
mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca
Twitter: @sawa14
You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.