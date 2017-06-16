June 16, 2017

Bombers release six more players

Active roster has to be finalized by Saturday night

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 06/16/2017 1:24 PM | Comments:

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kendall Roberson (42) follows his blocker Trevan Brown (58) at Investors Group Field Thursday. Brown has been cut from the roster.</p>

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kendall Roberson (42) follows his blocker Trevan Brown (58) at Investors Group Field Thursday. Brown has been cut from the roster.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers chopped six more players from their training camp roster Friday.

Import receiver Justice Liggins, import offensive lineman Trevan Brown, non-import O-lineman Cody Speller, import linebacker Nick Temple and import defensive backs Darnell Walker Jr. and Matt Smalley were given their walking papers following Thursday night's 38-38 pre-season tie with the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field. Further cuts are expected in the next day.

The Blue Bombers finished the CFL pre-season with a 0-0-2 record and must now wait until July 1 to open their regular season in Regina against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Winnipeg has a Week 1 bye.

All CFL clubs must trim down to their 46-man active roster and 10-player practice roster by 9 p.m. Saturday. Injured lists to not need to be set until the day before a team's first game, which would be June 30 in Winnipeg's case.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.

