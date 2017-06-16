Bombers release six more players

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers chopped six more players from their training camp roster Friday.

Import receiver Justice Liggins, import offensive lineman Trevan Brown, non-import O-lineman Cody Speller, import linebacker Nick Temple and import defensive backs Darnell Walker Jr. and Matt Smalley were given their walking papers following Thursday night's 38-38 pre-season tie with the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field. Further cuts are expected in the next day.

The Blue Bombers finished the CFL pre-season with a 0-0-2 record and must now wait until July 1 to open their regular season in Regina against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Winnipeg has a Week 1 bye.

All CFL clubs must trim down to their 46-man active roster and 10-player practice roster by 9 p.m. Saturday. Injured lists to not need to be set until the day before a team's first game, which would be June 30 in Winnipeg's case.

