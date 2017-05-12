Botterill has his work cut out for him in Buffalo

John Wawrow / associated press files Jason Botterill (centre) with Sabres president Terry Pegula.

Jason Botterill may be the NHL’s second-youngest general manager but it’s clear he’s paid his dues on his way to the top of his profession.

The 40-year-old Winnipeg product, named GM of the rebuilding Buffalo Sabres Thursday, had served as an NHL scout, director of hockey administration, assistant GM and associate GM since earning an MBA from the University of Michigan in 2007.

It was generally assumed Botterill was an integral part of a succession plan in Pittsburgh where he would fill the GM’s chair when Jim Rutherford decided to retire from the Penguins. The Pens then proceeded to win the Stanley Cup in the spring of 2016.

"I think even Jim said that when he was brought on but after the success of the first year... they extended (Rutherford’s) contract and then it became clear they still had that in mind but the timeline was uncertain," said Botterill’s father Cal, the renowned sports psychologist. "I worked 11 years in the league with different teams and I said (to Jason), ‘You’ll get a chance to move some day but look at things carefully, because the five organizations I worked for weren’t as progressive as Pittsburgh, weren’t as development oriented, weren’t as creative... And that way you’ve had the experience because pro sports is very impulsive... and hard to work in. You’ve had good experience and you know what it takes.’

"I really enjoyed his press conference. I thought he sounded very ready for this job. It’s a big one, there’s a lot to do."

Jason Botterill will need to hit the ground running.

He got the job three weeks after Sabres owner Terry Pegula decided to overhaul his management structure by firing GM Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma following the 2016-17 season and Botterill has only weeks to hire a new coaching staff and prep for the regular draft as well as the expansion draft.

"The skill set he brings was a big factor in them being interested and I think (Jason) himself admitted, even though he spent an extra year or two in Pittsburgh than he thought, it turned out to be really productive learning, too," said Cal Botterill. "I think even though he may have wanted Jim’s job, he really enjoyed working with Jim Rutherford. He’s won a (Stanley) Cup, he’s a rational, poised guy. He made some deals that were pretty critical in their success and so I think these were times Jason was still learning and so now he seems and feels ready to go."

Botterill’s mom, Doreen, is justifiably proud of Jason and her daughter, Jennifer, a decorated four-time Olympian in hockey.

"He has worked so hard in the last 10 years and the Pittsburgh Penguins organization has been so good to him," said Doreen Botterill, who competed as a speedskater for Canada at the 1964 and 1968 Winter Olympics.

"As soon as he started there, they involved him in every aspect of the team — contracts, negotiations, scouting, just everything in running a team, so he’s had great training. And (former Penguins GM) Ray Shero was great to him — he hired him in the first place. And working for Jim Rutherford has been very good, so he’s had the mentorship of two really good general managers."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @sawa14