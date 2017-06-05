Building a wall with the Bombers

Sukh Chungh figures familiarity breeds contentment.

That’s contrary to the old adage (something about contempt) but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran offensive lineman loves the fact he heads to the trenches with the same bunch of guys every day.

Chungh will be Winnipeg’s starting right guard for the third straight season and it’s a pretty safe bet — barring any unforeseen injuries — that he’ll have Jermarcus Hardrick to his right and centre Matthias Goossen, Travis Bond (guard) and Stanley Bryant (tackle) over to his left.

He said the unit’s comfort level is high and that should translate to maximum protection for starting quarterback Matt Nichols and solid downfield blocking for running back Andrew Harris.

"The five of us, now we’ve had quite a few games together, so we want to continue to build on that," Chungh said, after the Bombers wrapped up Day 9 of training camp Monday morning. "Continuity is huge, so to have all of us back is great. We’re picking up right where we left off. It’s nice to see familiar faces beside you.

"You look at offences that put up good numbers and you’ll find an O-line that’s been together for a while, like two or three years. I think we’re starting to build that here. We’re excited about this group."

Winnipeg quarterbacks were sacked 35 times during the 2016 season — astoundingly, that was 24 fewer than the previous campaign. It also tied the team with the B.C. Lions for third fewest — only the Calgary Stampeders (20) and Edmonton Eskimos (31) allowed less.

Drafted by the Bombers with the second-overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft, Chungh hit the ground running that season, starting all 18 games as a rookie. Last year, the former standout with the University of Calgary played in 16 games and was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury.

Thougthful and well-spoken, he’s a physically gifted tactician at his position — with a nasty streak that’s no secret around the league.

The 6-4, 308-pound lineman said it just comes with the territory.

"You have different traits as an offensive lineman and one of my traits is I want to finish to the whistle. And sometimes, it comes with an edge, but it’s pro football. We’re in the contact business here and it comes with some nasty stuff," he said. "I don’t think it’s anything malicious, but it’s competition."

Chungh was set to enter the final year on his rookie contract this season but in February inked an extension that will see him in blue and gold through the 2018 season. The Manitoba capital is the only place he wants to be, he said.

"I enjoy Winnipeg. I just want to get better as an athlete, as an offensive lineman," Chungh said. "The re-signing was pretty easy. I like what we’re building here and I want to be a part of it. I see the potential of this squad and it continues to grow.

"Last year, we had sparks of our potential but I feel we have a locker room that’s all bought in to what we’re doing here. And I’ll play for coach Mike O’Shea any day."

In his post-practice media scrum, the Bombers’ head coach gushed about the 25-year-old, who hails from Port Coquitlam, B.C.

"Boy, he’s the type of player you really like. You wish you were young enough to play with him," O’Shea said, with a laugh. "He’s a fierce competitor. He loves his guys and will always stick up for his guys. He’s certainly more critical of himself than any coach has to be. He’s always looking to improve. And he can be nasty, which is a good thing."

"I think Sukh, as well as some other guys we’ve re-signed, are certainly the building blocks to a real good foundation for this organization for years to come."

Chungh said even though his name tops the depth chart at his position, he takes nothing for granted.

"Every day I wake up into the dream of getting to play pro football for a living," he said.

"Coming into that offensive line room with those guys every day, I couldn’t be happier," Chungh said.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @WFPJasonBell