Canada defeats Australia to earn berth in women's rugby sevens final

LANGFORD, B.C. - Canada's women's rugby sevens squad will play for a championship Sunday after a hard-earned semifinal win over Australia at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
The Canadians defeated the reigning Olympic champions 17-10 to remain undefeated this weekend.
Julia Greenshields, Ghislaine Landry and Charity Williams scored tries for Canada during a match that saw the Canadians hold off the charging Australians at the goal-line on several occasions.
Williams sealed the win with a spectacular field-length sprint from the Canadian end zone.
"I'm just really happy that happened," she said. "It feels great. We're going to keep our momentum going."
The Canadian women, who are looking to become the first host nation to win an event on the women's circuit, will meet New Zealand in the final.
Canada defeated England 33-5 earlier Sunday in the quarter-finals.
Canada, which won Olympic bronze last summer in Rio, posted wins Saturday over Brazil, France and Russia.
Canadian coach John Tait says the team's achievement in Rio was an excellent learning experience for the players.
