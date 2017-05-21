Canada's De Grasse wins 200-metre gold at Jamaica International Invitational

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Canada's Andre De Grasse won his first race of the season on Saturday, taking 200-metre gold at the Jamaica International Invitational.
De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., finished in 20.14 seconds, ahead of LaShawn Merritt (20.28) of the United States and Britain's Zarnel Hughes (20.29).
The 22-year-old De Grasse made a splash on the international stage last summer at the Rio Olympics, winning silver in the 200 metres.
In Tucson, Ariz., Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., broke the Canadian shot put record for the second time this week at the Tucson Elite Classic.
She threw 18.47 on Thursday to break Julie Labonte's mark of 18.31. She threw 18.58 on Saturday.
You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.