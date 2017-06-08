Canadians cruise to 3-1 win over Costa Rica in not-so-friendly match

Canada was anything but a gracious host during an international 'friendly' soccer match with Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Playing together for the first time in nearly two months, members of the national women's team had on their game faces, attacking with a vengeance from the opening kickoff at Investors Group Field, soundly out-playing their Central American opponents and finally settling for a 3-1 triumph.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods Canada's midfielder Desiree Scott fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Maria Fernanda Barrantes during first half soccer action of a friendly match in Winnipeg, Thursday.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Team Costa Rican Katherine Alvarado leaves Canada's Sophie Schmidt reeling in her wake Thursday night at Investor's Group Field.

It could just as easily have been a seven- or eight-goal spread for the Canadian squad, ranked fifth in the world. Costa Rica is 30th, and the disparity in talent, tactics and tenacity was apparent.

The teams collide again in Toronto on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field.

The Canadians, wearing their brightest whites, thrilled the crowd of 14,434 with a dominant first half that produced at least a half-dozen quality scoring chances but only one goal. Jessie Fleming handed the hosts an early lead, taking a pass from captain Christine Sinclair and deftly drifting past a pair of defenders before driving a shot past Costa Rican keeper Noelia Bermudéz in the third minute.

Fleming, 19, from London, Ont., is one of three teens on the national team, along with Deanne Rose, 18, of Alliston, Ont., and Jordyn Huitema, just 16, from Chilliwack, B.C.

Playing on home turf got the competitive juices flowing, said Fleming.

"For sure, I guess the term 'friendly' isn't the best thing to call it," she said, to some laughs, during a post-game media conference. "Right off the bat we're playing at home, it's our field. We're not gonna let anyone get away with anything, starting right from the start of the game."

It was the kind of jump from the gate, and the kind of sensational play from an up-and-coming superstar, that had head coach John Herdman beaming afterward.

"Great, great start. I was in the stands with the crowd jumping around when Jessie scored. It was just such a good goal. She's got that quality. She's got the ability to do that, and I think over the next few years we'll see more of that from Jessie Fleming because she keeps pushing herself to do it," he said.

"We talked about not letting them out, having that stranglehold on the game, and I think we did that."

Sinclair, Canada's brilliant forward just days away from turning 34, nearly added a goal of her own 10 minutes later on a header that sailed just wide after a crisp crossing pass from left back Ashley Lawrence.

Costa Rica registered its first shot in the 27th minute, a rising bullet from well out by forward Cristin Granados that was easily handled by Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbé.

Lawrence – not once but twice – and Sophie Schmidt, who was born in Winnipeg but grew up in Abottsford, B.C., each had opportunities to increase the lead but whipped shots that missed the mark.

Bermudéz, who got bulldozed by Janine Beckie earlier in the game, delivered a hard tackle of her own on the 22-year-old Canadian forward in the box about seven minutes into the second half. A foul was called and Sinclair made no mistake for the 168th international goal of her career to push Canada in front 2-0.

Sinclair, the face of soccer in this country for two decades, said while only three balls found the back of the net, the club put in a solid performance and definitely flashed its creative side.

"Sometimes, when we play at home we're sometimes slow to start. But when you have someone score after just two or three minutes, it's always nice," she said. "It's a quality win. Obviously, there's some things we need to work on but it was a good step.

"It's something we focused on the past couple of days, living in their half, creating chances and we did that. I think their goalkeeper deserves some credit. She made some great saves. And as an attacking player, it's when you're not getting those chances, that's when you start to worry. But we created plenty tonight."

Canada got into all sorts of trouble four minutes after Sinclair's goal when Labbé booted a ball out that Winnipegger Desiree Scott had trouble handling. After the turnover, one shot hit the post but Diana Sáenz scored on the rebound to cut Canada's lead in half.

But Canadian forward Adriana Leon had three quality chances to score and was finally rewarded, slamming in a shot in extra time.

Scott, a former Manitoba Bison and one of only three players on the team to win back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, received the biggest pre-game cheer when the names of Herdman's 11 starters were revealed. She was substituted out in the 72nd minute.

