Chevy not tipping his hand on potential plays in NHL free agent frenzy

There were no tells from Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff on Thursday, just about 48 hours before the clocks strikes on NHL free agency.

Jets fans hoping to hear some news from Cheveldayoff on his efforts to woo a goaltender, a left-shooting defenceman or another top-nine forward to the Manitoba capital set themselves up for disappointment.

Speaking to reporters after Day 4 of the club’s development camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex, he didn’t just keep his cards close to his chest, he buried them deep in his pocket.

"I’m not going to get into the specifics of free agency. I’ve probably got into free agency a little more than needs to be right now because, again, free agency starts on July 1," he said, when asked about signing a goaltender on Saturday.

Winnipeg has been among the league’s most inactive organizations when it comes to free agency, however, there’s a strong belief Cheveldayoff has been making pitches to the camps of a number of unrestricted free agents this week.

Whether he can net a big fish the likes of goalies Steve Mason of the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames’ Brian Elliott or Ryan Miller of the Vancouver Canucks, or a blue-liner such as Karl Alzner of the Washington Capitals or Buffalo Sabres’ Dmitry Kulikov, remains to be seen.

The free agent market opens Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT).

Cheveldayoff admitted it’s been a busy week since he returned from the last week's NHL Draft in Chicago.

"The week from the time the 217th player is called at the draft, you shift your mindset right into this week," he said. "We’ve had several different conversations with players and agents on conference calls with our staff involved. It’s a busy time for everyone but July 1 the gun will sound and we’ll be off to the races."

NHL rules have allowed teams to sell themselves to free agents since last Sunday morning at the stroke of midnight. It’s fair to assume the Jets, who’ve missed the playoffs the past two seasons, have positioned themselves as an attractive landing spot because of their talented crop of youngsters like top centre and emerging star Mark Scheifele, Calder Trophy runner-up Patrik Laine, dynamic winger Nikolaj Ehlers and D-men Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey.

Defensively, the club struggled mightily in 2016-17, surrendering the fourth-most goals (255), while its penalty-killing unit had the fifth-worst (77.5 per cent) efficiency rating. But Winnipeg won seven straight to finish the 2016-17 campaign, and Cheveldayoff maintains the group took a big step forward.

"I think we do have an exciting young group here that is poised to do some good things, so again, we had 40 wins last year and those don’t go unnoticed when it comes to the youth of our team," he said. "We’re proud of the group of guys that we have assembled here and if we can find some pieces that accentuate it, and fit for both sides, we’re gonna."

Winnipeg is looking for a proven netminder to either assume the No.1 position or share the load with Connor Hellebuyck, 24, who posted a 26-19-4 record last season, with a goals-against average of 2.89 and save percentage of .90.

Hellebuyck will reportedly work out this summer with sports performance coach Adam Francilia at the NET360 goalie clinic in Kelowna, B.C. In the past, Francilia has worked with goaltenders like Devan Dubnyk, James Reimer and Eddie Lack.

Cheveldayoff said the onus is on players to use their summer months wisely.

"We expect all our players to do their utmost to improve themselves year over year. The summer’s the time that every player’s challenged with becoming a better player in their own respective rights," he said. "The fact that a player’s doing extra things on his own is not surprising."

Cheveldayoff said both Tyler Myers and Toby Enstrom, who missed considerable time due to injuries and off-ice family matters, will be good to go when training camp begins in September.

He also cautioned that winger Kristian Vesalainen, picked 24th overall in last weekend’s NHL Draft, likely won’t be at training camp.

"(Vesalainen’s) got a pro contract back in Europe and those aspects will start to get worked out once we do get through the craziness of free agency," he said. "The timing probably doesn’t work for (being at training camp) if he’s going to play in Europe."

Cheveldayoff also indicated he has not discussed a new, long-term deal with Trouba, who is set to be a restricted free agent at this time next year.

"It hasn’t been our focus, it’s been on the acquisition of players for the immediate roster," he said.

Trouba signed a two-year, $6-million deal last November after missing training camp and nearly a month of the season due to a contract dispute.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell