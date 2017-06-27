Cindy Klassen leads sports hall class of 2017

Olympic speedskating star Cindy Klassen headlined a group of nine inductees for the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017 announced Tuesday morning.

Also due for enshrinement are:

Six-time Olympic medallist Cindy Klassen (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press files)

The eight individuals and one team will be officially inducted on Nov. 4.

