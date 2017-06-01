Club hosts open house to row row row a boat

The Winnipeg Rowing Club will be holding its annual open house on Saturday.
Members of the public are invited to tour the facilities, check out the boats and boathouse, watch rowing demonstrations and try dockside rowing.
The club is located at 20 Lyndale Drive and folks are asked to drop in anytime between noon and 4 p.m.
The open house will feature the adult learn-to-row program; the community rowing challenge and its decorated coaching staff.
At 136 years old, the Winnipeg Rowing Club is one of the oldest sporting organizations in Western Canada. The non-profit organization has fostered generations of camaraderie and friendships and the club offers programs for all skill levels.
For more information check out their website https://winnipegrowingclub.ca.
