Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

JUPITER, Fla. - Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available.
Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
