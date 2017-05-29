May 29, 2017

Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

By: The Associated Press
Posted: 05/29/2017 10:46 AM | Last Modified: 05/29/2017 11:50 AM | Comments:

JUPITER, Fla. - Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriff‚Äôs Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available.

Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

