Curling Canada adds teams to Olympic pre-trial event

Four more teams have been added to the 2017 Road to the Roar pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I., Curling Canada announced Friday.

Citing a tight race for the final available berths, a decision was made to add teams to the field rather than force tiebreaker scenarios.

TREVOR HAGAN / FREE PRESS FILES Winnipeg's Briane Meilleur will not face a tiebreaker.

The event, Nov. 6-12 at Summerside's Credit Union Place, will send the top two men's and women's finishers to the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings, Dec. 1-9 in Ottawa, where Canada's four-player team representatives will be decided for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"I’m very pleased that more teams will get this kind of experience," Curling Canada's director of high performance Gerry Peckham said in a news release.

"It’s important that teams get a chance to perform under these circumstances — not just for this Olympic cycle, for the future as well, and I think this was the most equitable solution, not to mention the most beneficial as we look beyond 2018.

"This event is as much about getting teams ready for 2022 and 2026 as it is about 2018, and it’s yet another reminder that the Olympic qualification process truly is the engine that drives competitive curling in our country."

The additional teams were added based on the 2016-17 Canadian team ranking system. As a result, Mark Bice of Sarnia, Ont., and Jamie Murphy of Halifax will make the trip to Summerside on the men's side. On the women's side, a potential tiebreaker between Karla Thompson of Kamloops, B.C., and Winnipeg's Briane Meilleur has been eliminated while Shannon Birchard of Winnipeg was also added to the field.

Invited teams have been given time to decide on their lineups for the 2017-18 season. To be eligible for the pre-trials, teams must retain three of their original players who earned qualifying points.

Pre-trials teams will be seeded one through 14 based on their Canadian Team Ranking System points and divided into seven-team pools for the round-robin competition.