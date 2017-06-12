Darvill's in the details

Wes Darvill came to Winnipeg this season a little bit bigger, a little bit faster and a little bit stronger. The Goldeyes third baseman has hit the ground running, flexing his offensive muscles and getting off to a blistering start while keeping his major league dreams alive.

Darvill, the lone Canadian on the Goldeyes this season, credits a long winter of work back home in British Columbia. He turned to personal trainer Scott Hebert, who was with the Goldeyes as a strength and conditioning trainer between 1994-1996, to get him in peak physical condition with a focus on speed and strength training.

"He's a fun guy to work out with. He's got tons of energy every day," Darvill said, adding Hebert occasionally donned the "Goldie" costume during those years with the Goldeyes.

The early results are impressive, to say the least. Darvill, 25, entered Monday night's American Association game at Shaw Park hitting .375 through 22 games, which is second-best in the American Association. He's also stolen 10 bases, third-best overall, while hitting two home runs and driving in 14 mostly out of the eight spot in the batting lineup.

Contrast those numbers with last season, in which Darvill made his league debut. He hit .262 with two home runs, 41 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 96 games. Not bad, but certainly nothing that suggested this kind of breakthrough.

"Every hitter thrives off confidence. You have to play with confidence, that's half the battle," Darvill said Monday. "That's how you make the bigs, consistency. That's something I've lacked in the past."

Darvill was a member of the 2009 Canadian national junior team and was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. He was released by the organization following the 2015 season after making it as high as Double-A. When no other major league teams came calling with offers, he opted to sign with the Goldeyes prior to last season. The ultimate goal, of course, is to work his way to an MLB organization.

Darvill admits there were some growing pains adjusting to independent baseball, where he routinely was facing pitchers he'd never seen before. But with a full year under his belt, Darvill believes a much truer version of himself has emerged.

"You always look at the off-season and try to figure out everything. Seeing the pitchers a little bit, being comfortable with the league helps. Being comfortable with the ball parks. I think any time you see a pitcher more over the course of time, I believe it benefits the hitter," he said. "And coming back with a lot of the same guys, same coaching staff, working with Tom (Vaeth, the hitting coach) some more."

Darvill also dabbled in coaching this past winter, helping out the baseball team at the University of Fraser Valley, which he previously attended.

"I think that definitely helps as well. Giving your knowledge back to players, watching them go through certain struggles, maybe you’ve been through that before. Just being around the game is always beneficial," he said.

Darvill said it also helps to be in a potent lineup that is leading the American Association in several categories including batting average and hits. Darvill is one of seven players currently hitting .299 or better.

"You look at our lineup, it’s a scary lineup. We have a lot of great ballplayers here. I'm just happy to be in the lineup and contributing as much as I can, doing what I can to help us win. It's fun coming to the ballpark and watching those guys go about their business every day," he said.

Darvill admits he wasn't feeling so good about himself last week, when most of the Goldeyes came down with an illness while in Sioux City. Two players ended up being treated in hospital, while many others felt flu-like symptoms for several days

"I dodged it a little bit. I think my body fought it off, although it took a lot to fight it of," said Darvill. "It obviously wasn't fun going through it. Hopefully now we got it out of the way and we’re healthy going forward."

