Desiree Scott to play in Winnipeg on national team

Desiree Scott will get another chance to compete in front of a hometown crowd.

In what comes as no surprise, Scott is on the national women's soccer team roster, ahead of two friendly matches against Costa Rica, including a game June 8 at Investors Group Field.

Canada and Costa Rica collide again on June 11 in Toronto.

"As a team we've played on some of the biggest stages, but for me, being a Winnipeg girl coming home, is one of my favourite things to do playing for the national team," Scott said Wednesday. "Having the family and friends there for support and just coming back to my hometown, which has supported me my entire career, is going to be incredible."

Scott, 29, is a midfielder who has won a pair of Olympic bronze medals with the national team, currently ranked fifth in the world.

She is a full-time professional, splitting time between FC Kansas City of the National Women’s Soccer League and coach John Herdman’s national squad.

Canada last played in Winnipeg in 2014 against the United States, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Scott has fond memories of that heated battle at the stadium in Fort Garry.

"I think it was 28,000-plus that showed up. It was electric; you could feel the energy of the crowd," she said. "They were our 13th man, and playing the Americans was pretty exciting. I thought we were finally going to beat them.

"Hopefully, the crowd is going to come out and see that kind of soccer again and they'll be out to support us and fill the stands."

Canada last faced Costa Rica in an Olympic qualifying tournament in February 2016, which secured Canada’s spot at the '16 Games in Rio.

"It’s great to be back in Canada and the players are really looking forward to this series against Costa Rica," Herdman said in a statement. "They have two world-class players in Raquel Rodriguez and Shirley Cruz, and as a team they’ve been improving over the years. It’s important that our team are continually exposed to (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) opponents, who offer a very different challenge to what we’ve just experienced in Europe with Germany and Sweden.

Scott said soccer fans can expect a fast-paced, physical affair.

"They are very good individually as technicians, they're athletic and they'll bring their physicality as well. All around, they're going to be great competition. It'll be a great game on home soil."

Many of the other stars of the bronze-medal squad from Rio will play in Winnipeg, including goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, midfielder Sophie Schmidt and forward and team captain Christine Sinclair.

Here is Team Canada's roster for the two-game set with Costa Rica:

GK Stephanie Labbé, age 30, from Edmonton

GK Sabrina D'Angelo, age 24, from Welland, Ont.

GK Kailen Sheridan, age 21, from Whitby, Ont,

FB Lindsay Agnew, age 22, from Kingston, Ont.

FB Allysha Chapman, age 28, from Courtice, Ont.

FB Ashley Lawrence, age 21, from Caledon, Ont.

CB Shannon Woeller, age 27, from Vancouver

CB Kadeisha Buchanan, age 21, from Brampton, Ont.

CB Shelina Zadorsky, age 24, from London, Ont.

M Jessie Fleming, age 19, from London, Ont.

M Rebecca Quinn, age 21, from Toronto

M Sophie Schmidt, age 28, from Abbotsford, B.C.

M Desiree Scott, age 29, from Winnipeg

F Nichelle Prince, age 22, from Ajax, Ont.

F Deanne Rose, age 18, from Alliston, Ont.

F Adriana Leon, age 24, from King City, Ont.

F Jordyn Huitema, age 16, from Chilliwack, B.C.

F Janine Beckie, age 22, from Highlands Ranch, Col. (dual citizenship)

F Christine Sinclair, age 33, from Burnaby, B.C.

