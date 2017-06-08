Enough practice: Bombers' QBs ready to play for real

It’s early June and already feeling like the dog days of summer, but there’s no telling that to Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting quarterback Matt Nichols.

Mired in the middle of the never-ending treadmill that is CFL training camp, Nichols says it’s been feeling a lot more like February to him.

"It’s been Groundhog Day for I don’t even know how many days," Nichols said Thursday, referencing the movie in which Bill Murray relives Groundhog Day over and over again.

"I don’t even know what day it is right now. It will be nice to game-plan a little bit the next day and a half and get yourself into that mindset to play against someone else, and actually get out there and see a different coloured jersey with fans and play with some adrenaline in the system.

"I think that will be good for everyone moving forward."

The jersey colour Nichols will be seeing in Regina this Saturday, on the field and in the stands, will be Rider green as both Winnipeg and Saskatchewan get their first taste of pre-season action in what will also be the first CFL game played at the new Mosaic Stadium.

Nichols said Thursday following Winnipeg’s final full practice this week that he’s not sure how much he’ll play Saturday or even if he’ll play at all, but it would be surprising if Nichols didn’t see at least some action, given the newness of the Riders stadium and the fact Winnipeg opens their regular season there on Canada Day.

Nichols said the opportunity to familiarize themselves with new surroundings this weekend could work in Winnipeg’s favour when the game actually matters on July 1.

"Just being there really and feeling the gameday atmosphere — it’s a new stadium so it will just be nice even in terms of coming from the hotel and finding the stadium and finding the locker room.

"It will be nice to show up Week 1 for us and already kind of know the routine and not be scrambling to find out where you’re even going."

But what is basically a familiarization trip for Nichols this weekend carries much higher stakes for his fellow QB, Dominique Davis.

The Bombers brain trust indicated over the winter they believe a man who has been third on the Bombers QB depth chart for almost all of his previous two seasons in Winnipeg — and who didn’t even throw a pass last season — could finally be ready this season to take over the backup role behind Nichols.

But no sooner did the Bombers tip Davis as their new No. 2 than they also went out in the winter and signed veteran CFL backup Dan LeFevour in the free agent market.

Put it all together and Davis might have a head start, but he will still have to win the backup job over LeFevour if he is finally going to see some real playing time this season.

All of which makes this Saturday showtime for the 27-year-old out of East Carolina.

"I’ve been patient this long and the only thing I can do now is keep being patient until my number is called," Davis told reporters Thursday.

"My number will be called, sooner or later, and I will be prepared when it’s called."

So when will that be? Head coach Mike O’Shea said he’s still not sure what his quarterback rotation will be in Regina this weekend, but suggested Davis, LeFevour and the fourth QB in camp, Austin Apodaca, will get the lion’s share of the repetitions.

"We’ll make a decision (Thursday night) in terms of the reps distribution."

The Bombers will hold a light walk-through practice in Winnipeg Friday before boarding a charter flight to Regina later in the day.

email: paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @PaulWiecek