Enstrom waives no-movement clause with Jets

Toby Enstrom has just helped out his hockey club immensely.

The Winnipeg Jets defenceman has agreed to waive his no-movement clause prior to the NHL expansion draft.

BORIS MINKEVICH / FREE PRESS FILES Toby Enstrom has agreed to waive his no movement clause.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the news this afternoon, and Enstrom's agent, Kalle Bodén, reiterated the point to the Free Press.

"I can confirm that Enstrom has waived his no-move as a favour to the Jets organization. Tobias has played his entire career in the organization and has always been treated with the best respect," he said.

"He has warm feelings for the city and the Jets organization and wanted to help them out in a tricky situation.

"Enstrom is positive that the Jets has a bright future and he wants to be a part of that. Therefore he is 100% clear that he wants to stay."

That means the Jets can opt to protect seven forwards, three defencemen and one goalie prior to the expansion draft Wednesday.

By leaving Enstrom exposed, the Jets will likely shield forwards Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little, Matthieu Perreault, Adam Lowry, Joel Armia and restricted free agent Andrew Copp, blue-liners Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba and Tyler Myers, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck from the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The protected lists of all 30 teams will be made public Sunday morning.