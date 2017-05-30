Ex-NFLer Carmichael catching coaches' attention at camp

Newcomer Roc Carmichael, a star of Winnipeg’s rookie camp last week, continues to impress during the CFL club’s main training camp.

The 5-10, 195-pounder import, who suited up for 19 games as an NFL cornerback — including two starts with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 — is getting a look at linebacker by the Blue Bombers coaching staff. And his versatility hasn’t gone unnoticed.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Roc Carmichael has carried over his impressive showing from rookie camp into the Bombers’ main training camp.

"He just plays hard. You notice him," said defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall after a workout at Investors Group Field Tuesday. "Even though he’s small, he’s mighty."

Carmichael also has head coach Mike O’Shea’s attention.

"He can cover extremely well and he’s gritty — he’s tough," O’Shea said. "I tell you what I really notice about him, besides just the on-field stuff, every single day after practice, after every practice, he’s out there doing a little bit of extra work. It could be by himself, with a teammate or a couple of teammates. But he’s always doing something extra. He seems like a really good guy...

"In just talking to him or making a coaching point to him, he’s very receptive. We know he plays good special teams, he comes from a good special-teams school (Virginia Tech). He takes the drills very seriously. He wants to dominate those drills."

High hopes for Adams

Wide receiver Darvin Adams is back for this third season in Winnipeg and the Bombers believe they have a potential all-star on their hands — providing the 27-year-old Auburn product can stay healthy, of course.

Adams spent Weeks 7 through 16 on Winnipeg’s injured list, but still managed 51 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns. He also had four 100-plus yard games in his eight starts.

"I wouldn’t want to limit him," O’Shea said. "The pace he was on last year was very impressive. He expects that out of himself and we expect that, too. He practises hard, he plays hard. He’s smart, he’s athletic (and) he’s very competitive."

Ailing Leggett out two weeks

Veteran import defensive back/linebacker Maurice Leggett watched from the sidelines Wednesday. He’s out two weeks with an unspecified lower-body injury.

"I’m concerned for Mo," O’Shea said. "I think everybody saw what we did last year with players and depth for a reason. It certainly gives a lot of opportunities for a lot of extra reps for guys looking at that position. It forces us as a staff to move guys around. That’s a positive thing in that regard."

Meanwhile, non-import wide receiver Matt Coates and import pass catcher T.J. Thorpe did not participate in on-field activities and are listed as day-to-day.

Earlier, import defensive back Chance Casey was given his release.

Quote of the day

Newcomer Tristan Okpalaugo on the job requirements for defensive ends in the CFL:

"We provide the pressure, they don’t pressure us. It comes with the territory. We’re defensive ends, we’re the guys who are supposed to get to the quarterback, get at the quarterback. Knock him off his spot. Get him hurt, just hurt the guy. Not hurt the guy, but legally, get after the guy...

"It’s not a fear (thing). I just want them to know I’m there."

