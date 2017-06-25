Fans to see Jets' draft acquisitions at camp this week

The Winnipeg Jets are wasting no time in showing off their shiny new haul from the NHL entry draft in Chicago this weekend.

All eight players selected on Friday and Saturday will be in the city this week as the Jets hold their annual summer development camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex. The event begins Monday with on-ice testing, continues Tuesday through Thursday with on-ice sessions and wraps up Friday with a scrimmage game.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Kyle Connor

All sessions are open to the public.

Many eyes will be on the newest recruits, including Finnish power forward Kristian Vesalainen. He was selected by the Jets with the 24th-overall pick. But there will also be a number of top prospects from previous drafts, including 2015 first-round selections Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic. Both made their pro debuts last season with the Jets and the Manitoba Moose. Forward Brendan Lemieux, who had his first full pro season with the Moose cut short due to injury, will also be on the ice.

Defenceman Logan Stanley, fresh off his Memorial Cup win with Windsor, Ont., will also participate. He was selected by the Jets with their other first-round pick last summer.

Highly touted defenceman Tucker Poolman, who just turned pro after playing at the University of North Dakota, will be in Winnipeg but won't be on the ice because he is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He is expected to be ready in time for main training camp this fall.

2017 Devlopment Camp Roster

Goaltenders: Arvid Holm, Cole Kehler, Jake Kielly and Colton Phinney

Defencemen: Jacob Cedarholm, Chris Dienes, Croix Evingson, Leon Gawanke, Jack Glover, Luke Green, Johnathan Kovacevic, Sami Niku, Nelson Nogier, Dylan Samberg, Logan Stanley

Forwards: Mason Appleton, Francis Beauvillier, Kyle Connor, Erik Foley, C.J. Franklin, Jansen Harkins, Ryan Kuffner, Brendan Lemieux, Skyler McKenzie, Jack Roslovic, Michael Spacek, Jared Spooner, Nico Sturm, Alex Tonge, Matt Ustaski, Santeri Virtanen, Kristian Vesalainen

Attending but not participating due to injury: Tucker Poolman, Jordy Stallard

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikeoncrime.com