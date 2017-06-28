Female high school athlete of the year heading to Penn State on scholarship

The Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association announced the winners of the athletes of the year Wednesday.

Victoria Tachinski of Vincent Massey was named the 2016-17 overall female Jostens High School Athlete of the Year award. Tachinski participated in basketball, hockey, track and field and cross country. She will be headed to Penn State University in the fall on a track scholarship.

Ryan Metcalf of Carman Collegiate won the overall male Jostens High School Athlete of the Year award. Metcalf was a provincial MVP for volleyball and an all-star at the provincial hockey and basketball championships. He will be playing volleyball at the University of Regina next season.

Other winners include:

A Girls: Georgia-Rae Maxwell (Elton Collegiate)

AA Girls: Jessica Edel (Morris School)

AAA Girls: Renee Desroches (Dauphin Regional Secondary)

AAAA Girls: Victoria Tachinski (Vincent Massey Collegiate)

A Boys: Riley Rutherford (Glenboro School)

AA Boys: Ryan Metcalf (Carman Collegiate)

AAA Boys: Jonathan Miranda (St. Maurice School)

AAAA Boys: Cole Penner (Garden City Collegiate)