Finding a place to belong

Matt Miller wasn’t getting any faster in the pool, his frustration and disappointment were churning and he was becoming a very tough kid to coach. Quitting swimming seemed inevitable.

Then, the Winnipeg teen had his first seizure and it became clear why he was regressing while his teammates with the St. James Seals swim club were progressing.

Miller, now 16, was diagnosed two years ago with epilepsy. He also struggles with a neurological disorder — believed to be Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a genetic disease of the nerves that affects his mobility and dexterity.

He is also a proud para-swimmer on Team Manitoba for the upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

The Westwood Collegiate student, just finishing up Grade 11 exam week, admits not knowing why he wasn’t developing as a swimmer was more of a struggle than learning a serious medical issue was causing it.

"I was going to stop swimming (in 2015). I was never willing to go to morning practices. I didn’t see the point. I wasn’t getting any better. I just thought I was a lousy swimmer and I had chosen the wrong sport and it was too late to switch to another one," Miller said. "It was probably the worst stretch of my life."

Early that summer, he was playing video games with his cousin one day when he suffered his first seizure. Tests would later reveal epilepsy, while more tests are still being done to determine the extent of the neurological disorder.

Miller said that was a life-altering moment — finally understanding his inability to keep up with the other boys in the pool was out of his control.

"This sounds bad but it was a huge relief," he said. "Then, I found out I could actually become a registered para-swimmer."

Miller takes medication for the epilepsy and hasn’t had a seizure in nearly two years. But there are mobility and dexterity issues he fights through daily, both in and out of the pool.

"I can’t play video games anymore. I’ve lost most of my fine motor skills in my hands. Writing is a challenge. I do most of my stuff typed. It’s been difficult to say the least," he said. "My walking, it seems to get worse every six months or so, I slump a little more, I fall a little more often.

"In the water, you really notice it, especially my left hand. I can’t really close it anymore. I notice it in my breaststroke. I can’t flex my feet very well. I can’t move through the water like I want to be able to."

In spring 2016, Miller competed in his first official swim meet as a para-swimmer, the Man-Sask Swimming Meet, where he captured four medals.

But it wasn’t the hardware haul that had him smiling.

"That was the first meet where I really felt like I belonged. It was an amazing experience," he said. "All my friends were going and it made me happy I could be there, too."

In July 2016, he represented Manitoba at the Can-Am Para Swimming Championship in Gatineau, Que., qualifying for several finals. In March, he returned to the Can-Ams in Windsor, Ont., and swam to a gold medal in the 200-metre backstroke event.

Now, he’s fired up for the Canada Games in his hometown. The swimming events are scheduled for Aug. 7-12 at Pan Am Pool.

"I hope to medal in at least two races. I know the competition is going to be pretty steep. I raced against a lot of them before at the Can-Ams," Miller said. "It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ll have family and friends here supporting me."

He’ll likely swim six events, including the 200 m freestyle, 200 m backstroke, 200 m individual medley and some shorter freestyle and backstroke events.

"Matt is definitely going in the right direction. For me, I see the Canada Games as the next step for him because it’s on a much bigger scale than he’s used to," said Seals swimming coach Ian Grunewald. "It’s a multi-sport scenario, bigger crowds and the expectations are higher. I want to see how he responds."

Matt’s father, Bryan Miller, said competing as a para-athlete has reignited his son’s competitive spirit and elevated his confidence.

"It was entirely his decision and he jumped all over it. It was overwhelming at first to really see how he was doing," he said. "He started going to meets and you could see that drive again, just wanting to do better and better.

"We’re really proud of him and very excited for him. Competing at this level and being able to compete at the Canada Games at home is a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

Matt is one of four Manitoba athletes in para-swimming. The others are Robyn Sliva, Victoria Scott and Josh Pereira.

Owen Rigby and Manzah Yankey will compete in para-athletics, while Bryson Foy will be in Gimli for the para-sailing event.

Manitoba athletes competing in Special Olympics swimming are Samantha Currie, Quinlan Roberts, Brett Hoogervorst and Mark Teixeira, while Regan Hofley, Vesta Orchard, Caleb Friesen and Matthew Therrien will vie for medals in Special Olympics athletics.

