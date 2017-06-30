Fish climb back to .500 with fireworks-filled romp over Sioux Falls

The Winnipeg Goldeyes began their Canada Day celebrations a bit early, lighting up Shaw Park with plenty of offence Friday night.

Winnipeg erupted for seven first-inning runs en route to a 14-8 rout over the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes are now back to .500 on the season with a 20-20 record.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Goldeyes slugger Reggie Abercrombie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning – number 105 of his American Association career.

David Bergin had a two-run double, while Andrew Sohn, Josh Romanski, Reggie Abercrombie, Wes Darvill and Jordan Ebert all drove in single runs in the most productive inning of the year for Winnipeg. Their previous high for runs in any frame was a six-spot put up against Texas earlier in the season.

After Sioux Falls got on the board in the top of the fourth with a solo homer from slugger Burt Reynolds, Abercrombie hit a three-run bomb in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead. That was the 105th home run of Abercrombie's American Association career, which further extends the league record he broke last season.

The hits just kept coming in the fifth inning. Ebert hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, and David Rohm had an RBI double.

Sioux Falls added two runs in the sixth, including another Reynolds solo blast. Winnipeg responded with a pair of their own in the bottom of the inning, courtesy of another run-scoring double from Bergin and a wild pitch he later came home to score on.

The Canaries made it a bit more respectable by adding five runs in the ninth inning. Reynolds had the big hit, a bases-loaded double to score three, which gave him five RBI on the night.

In total, all nine Goldeyes hitters scored at least a run on the night, and Mason Katz was the only player without a hit (however he did walk twice). Katz and Shawn Pleffner were the only players without an RBI.

Goldeyes pitcher Mikey O'Brien obviously had plenty of run support but held up his end as well, going eight strong innings. He improved his personal record to 4-2 on the season.

Winnipeg and Sioux Falls meet again on Saturday with a special start time of 4 p.m. They'll conclude their series on Sunday at 1 p.m. before the Goldeyes hit the road for a seven-game trip to Wichita and Gary.

