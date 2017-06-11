Fish home feelin' fine

The Winnipeg Goldeyes made a pair of nice recoveries this weekend – first from a team-wide illness and then from a bout of rough play.

The end result was taking two of three games in Fargo against the always tough RedHawks which have the Goldeyes headed back to Winnipeg feeling much better about themselves and their season.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Winnipeg Goldeye Reggie Abercrombie is showing offensive power with a batting average of .299.

The Goldeyes are 14-8 as they kick off a week-long homestand on Monday night at Shaw Park. They are tied for the wild-card playoff spot and just half-a-game out of first place in their division. They’ll face the Texas AirHogs for four games, followed by a three-game series against division-leading St. Paul.

The just-completed road trip didn’t start as planned. Winnipeg dropped the first two games last week in Sioux City – in both cases blowing big leads in the process. Then the third game of the series was wiped out when an apparent bout of food poisoning left the majority of the team in sick bay.

The Goldeyes travelled up the highway to North Dakota, with several players still feeling some lingering flu-like symptoms. It was likely not a pleasant bus ride given the conditions.

Winnipeg took Friday night’s opener 4-3, led by a stellar performance from starting pitcher Zack Dodson. Fargo-Moorhead won Saturday night’s contest 7-5 after roughing up Goldeyes pitcher Mikey O’Brien, setting the stage for Sunday afternoon’s rubber match.

The Goldeyes slugged their way to a 9-3 victory, giving starting pitcher Kevin McGovern plenty of support. David Bergin and Mason Katz belted home runs, while Shawn Pleffner and Andrew Sohn each had three hits. McGovern is now 4-0 on the season.

BIG BOPPERS: The Goldeyes are near the top of most American Association offensive categories, with six regular batters all over .300 so far this season through 22 games. A seventh player, Reggie Abercrombie, is knocking on the door at .299. Wes Darvill (.375) and Shawn Pleffner (.369) currently sit second and third-overall in the league in hitting. Josh Romanski’s six home runs are just one off the league lead, and his 24 RBI’s are also second-best overall.

ARM ADDED: The Goldeyes are back up to the maximum roster size of 23 – which includes the need to carry five rookies. They added rookie relief pitcher Brandon Quintero to the mix this past week. He made his Goldeyes debut Saturday night, throwing two scoreless innings in Fargo. Quintero, 23, had began this season as a starting pitcher with Cleburne but was released last week. Winnipeg's bullpen now includes four rookies.

