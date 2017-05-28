Fish ready for some home cookin'

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will finally get to enjoy some home cooking this week – having already filled their bellies during a tough road trip to kick off their season.

A 10-game trek ended Saturday night with an impressive 7-3 record as the Goldeyes served notice to the rest of the American Association that they are hungry to defend their championship. Only the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, at 9-1, are off to a better start in the 12-team loop.

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS The Goldeyes will turn to pitcher Mikey O'Brien for Monday's home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Local fans will get their first chance to see the 2017 squad in action when they play their home-opener Monday evening at Shaw Park. The Goldeyes begin a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

Players returned to town on Sunday, and the long bus ride home was no doubt made a lot smoother by the success they enjoyed on the road. After splitting a four-game set in Texas against Cleburne, the Goldeyes really poured it on in Kansas. First there was a three-game sweep of the Salina Stockade, followed by taking two of three against Wichita.

Perhaps most impressive is how the Goldeyes responded to some adversity. They were blown out in Thursday’s series-opener in Wichita, dropping a 19-4 decision in which seemingly nothing went right against the very team they beat last year for the third-ever title in their 23-year history.

But Winnipeg shook off the shellacking and came back to win next two against the high-flying Wingnuts, who are expected to be one of the league’s top teams again this season.

On Friday night, the Goldeyes pulled out a 3-2 win in 10 innings, thanks to a solo home run in the extra inning from new slugger David Bergin. Starting pitcher Edwin Carl hurled a gem, striking out eight and giving up just two runs while working into the seventh inning. Three relief pitchers then shut down the Wingnuts the rest of the way.

On Saturday night, Winnipeg flexed their offensive muscles in an 8-2 victory. Third baseman Wes Darvill led the way with three hits, including his first home run of the season. The British Columbia product is now hitting .410 on the year, which is sixth-best in the league. Goldeyes first-baseman and designated hitter Shawn Pleffner currently sits second-overall in the league with a .450 average.

Utility infielder Mason Katz doubled and tripled on Saturday night, driving in a pair of runs. And the red-hot Josh Romanski knocked in his 14th run of the season, which leads the league through 10 games. His four home runs are also tied for the league lead.

Newcomer Zack Dodson was rock-solid, going 7 1/3 innings while striking out 10 and giving up just two runs.

Winnipeg will turn to Mikey O’Brien for Monday’s home opener. He is 2-0 on the season so far, with strong starts against both Cleburne and Salina already under his belt.

BULLPEN BOOST? - The Goldeyes are down to just 21 players on their active roster after releasing rookie pitcher Joel Effertz this past weekend. Effertz had struggled in four appearances, giving up three runs on four hits while only recording four outs. He also walked three batters, striking out just one. Teams are allowed to carry 22 players on their roster, provided they have four rookies, or 23 players if they have five rookies. The Goldeyes only have three rookies at this moment. They are expected to bring in another rookie arm or two in the next few days to try and help shore up the bullpen.

TEMPER TANTRUM - Pete Rose Jr., the manager of the Wichita Wingnuts, was tossed out of both Friday and Saturday's games against Winnipeg for arguing with the umpires. His made sure to get his money's worth in Saturday's ejection, littering the field with several baseballs he grabbed out of a bag in the bullpen. The son of major-league hits leader Pete Rose is known for his fiery temper and was punted from nine games last season, his first at the helm of the Wingnuts. He may challenge that number this season.

