Fish starter Nuding earns first W in morning start

The American Association hasn't been kind to new Goldeyes starting pitcher Zach Nuding so far this season. After two lacklustre starts during the team's 10-game season-opening road trip, Nuding needed a bounce-back game and that's exactly what he delivered in the Goldeyes' 5-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday afternoon.

Nuding cruised through the Canaries lineup through the first five innings, giving up only one hit. Sioux Falls was finally able to get to Nuding in the sixth, when they scored three runs on three hits to chase him out of the midday game at Shaw Park.

It was a big improvement from his first two starts of the season, where he allowed 12 earned runs and struck out only three batters over 10.2 innings of work. Nuding entered Wednesday's 11 a.m.-start game with a 10.13 ERA, second worst out of all starting pitchers in the league.

"Definitely a good turnaround from the last game I threw and definitely a good win for our team, too," Nuding said. "I was just going in and out of the strike zone to keep them off balance and tried to make them earn a hit."

Nuding said it has been two years since he has started a game as early as 11 a.m. and that it's a bit different preparing for such an early start.

"You basically just have to set your clocks a whole lot forward. You approach it the same way, but the day starts a lot earlier," he said.

Sioux Falls starting pitcher Bryce Morrow (0-1) didn't last long against the red-hot Goldeyes batters. Morrow gave up five earned runs on nine hits in four innings.

Josh Romanski added to his league-leading RBI total in the first inning with an RBI double and Reggie Abercrombie scored on a Mason Katz sacrifice fly to give the home team an early 3-0 lead.

Goldeyes designated hitter David Bergin, who played 79 games for the Canaries last season, continued to burn his former team as he hit a solo home run in the third inning. It was his third straight game with a home run against his old squad.

Canaries relief pitchers Dylan Thompson and Jose Ortega were able to slow down the Goldeyes and hold them to no runs for the remainder of the game. The Canaries made things interesting as they narrowed the Goldeyes' lead to 5-4 after Aaron Gretz scored on a Dan Motl sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Goldeyes closer Ryan Chaffee got into some trouble in the ninth as the Canaries had a runner on first and second with one out after a single and a walk. But Chaffee was able to settle things down as he forced Burt Reynolds to fly out and struck out Dan Motl to finish the game and capture his fourth save of the season.

The Goldeyes will look to win the four-game home-opening series against the Canaries tonight, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

