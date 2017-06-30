Flyers' Nolan Patrick has second abdominal surgery

Philadelphia Flyers No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick had a second abdominal surgery prior to being drafted and is expected to return to full activity in four to six weeks.
General manager Ron Hextall announced the surgery Friday, a week after the Flyers selected Patrick in the draft. Patrick missed three months last season with a similar injury.
At the scouting combine in early June, Patrick said he actually had a sports hernia on both sides and one was "misdiagnosed." Philadelphia-based Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery.
Patrick went second in the draft behind Swiss centre Nico Hischier, whom the New Jersey Devils selected first overall.
Patrick's medical issues were part of the questions about him leading up to the draft, and the Flyers' medical staff evaluated him independently.
