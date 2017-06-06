Free Press columnist Paul Wiecek inducted into Roll of Honour

Free Press sports columnist Paul Wiecek, one of the most knowledgeable, thought-provoking and witty journalists in the country, has been inducted into the Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Media Roll of Honour.

Wiecek has received many tributes during his career, and this is more recognition of his outstanding service in sports journalism and his exceptional contribution to the media coverage of all professional and amateur sport in Manitoba, the MSSA said in a statement Tuesday.

He will be officially inducted Nov. 4 during the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame dinner at the Victoria Inn.

Humbled by the honour, Wiecek was his usual self-deprecating self when asked for his reaction to the news.

"My first job at the Free Press was delivering the paper in the '70s — 53 papers on Machray Avenue, between Main and Salter. I was a lot more reliable then than I am now, but it's nice to hear someone feels otherwise," he said.

"I was going through the list of previous honorees on the Media Roll this morning: Cactus (Jack Wells), Matty (Jack Matheson), Knuckles (Bob Irving), Pick (Bob Picken) — all the legends I grew up reading and listening to. I have contributed nothing remotely resembling what those guys contributed. Also, I don't have a cool nickname."

Wiecek started at the Free Press in 1989 and covered the police beat and did investigative reporting until 1998 when he moved over to sports. Since then, he's covered two Olympics, two World Series, a Queen's Plate, a Belmont Stakes and "too many Grey Cups, Briers and Scotties to count."

"I’m delighted that Paul’s peers have recognized the value of his sports journalism over his long career," said FP editor Paul Samyn. "He has broken stories, covered no shortage of heart-breaking games for Bombers fans and reported on record-breaking performances of our athletes on the world stage. Throughout, Paul has written with authority and a turn of phrase that makes reading his stories and columns a true experience."

Wiecek has been a finalist for a Michener Award, which honours and celebrates outstanding and unbiased public service in journalism, and a National Newspaper Award, which recognizes excellence in Canadian journalism. He is also five-time Sovereign Award winner for best horse racing coverage in the country, a two-time winner of the Scotty Harper Award for best curling coverage in Canada, a Paul McLean Award recipient for lifetime contribution to Canadian curling and an Honorary Life Member of Curl Manitoba.

"Growing up in the North End, Wiecek had a goal in life — to write for the Free Press. He's always been proud and felt blessed to be a newspaperman and I have always admired his dedication to the craft of journalism. This is a well-deserved award," said Free Press sports editor Steve Lyons.