Game 1 a really big show

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have waited longer than any other team to begin the 2017 CFL season. In fact, by the time the Bombers — who are coming off a Week 1 bye — play their first game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday in Regina, six of the nine teams that make up the league will have played twice.

But as they say, good things come to those who wait. Though the Bombers have confessed for weeks how badly they’ve wanted to smack helmets with someone other than their teammates, when they finally get the chance to do so, it will be under some pretty special circumstances.

Not only is the game against the Riders, their prairie archrival, but it will also be on Canada’s 150th birthday, with the game being broadcast live from coast to coast on TSN in what will be the official opening of the new Mosaic Stadium.

"The CFL, with its rich history, with us being part of a game being played on Canada Day, on the 150th (birthday), that’s terrific," Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said Wednesday.

"All those things combined make it the perfect day," said Bombers linebacker Sam Hurl, a Calgary native. "I couldn’t be more excited about it."

But not everyone knows just how special the day will be for the two football-mad provinces — at least not yet. For a number of rookies, at least the few that were born and raised in the U.S., Saturday will be the perfect introduction to Canada. Like most newcomers to the CFL from south of the border, before becoming a Blue Bomber they knew little about their new city, let alone country. But they’re learning.

"Before coach told me, I did not know it was Canada Day," said rookie defensive back Brandon Alexander, who grew up in Orlando, Fla. "I do know now and of course it’s a big deal. We’re ready to make it an amazing day for our fans."

Alexander isn’t alone in his patriotic naiveté. Kevin Fogg, while picking at his lunch from his stall in the Bombers locker room after practice at Investors Group Field, admitted he, too, had no idea when Canada’s birthday was until the Bombers travelled to Calgary last season for a Week 2 matchup against the Stampeders. But it was an experience he won’t soon forget and having already played and knowing just how raucous the crowds are in Riderville, he’s looking forward to celebrating again this year, only this time with a win.

"It was a great experience last year," Fogg, a native of Raleigh, N.C., said before showing off just far he’s come as a Bomber by throwing out a customary verbal jab at the Riders. "Most of us know how special Saturday will be. Plus, it’s in Saskatchewan, where they have nothing else there. We know it’s going to be packed."

Even if some Bombers remain unaware of Canada’s upcoming birthday, all have become well versed on the rivalry between the Bombers and Riders. Those who haven’t been part of the Labour Day Classic games each September long weekend have now at least heard about it. The Bombers also played their first pre-season game in Saskatchewan — a 25-25 tie — so at the very least everyone understands just how intense things can get, even for an exhibition game.

"It’s going to be rowdy in there in that opened-up stadium," running back Andrew Harris said. "We’re excited for that and I love playing in hyped situations, when there’s lots of adversity and lots of noise, so it should be a fun game."

He added: "I’ve been in Mosaic before when I couldn’t hear."

Chris Randle played two seasons with the Stampeders before signing as a free agent with the Bombers in 2014. Accustomed to hating the Edmonton Eskimos every time they faced each other — a clash known as the Battle of Alberta — he figured he knew everything he needed to know when it came to CFL rivalries. That is, until he travelled to Regina to face the Riders.

"I thought I had a good idea about what it was going to be like but I didn’t know just how high the intensity level or the magnitude of how big it was until I got here," Randle said. "That’s what really woke me up, hearing how loud and seeing all the watermelons and all the energy those fans have for the game and for their players. It brings out a certain energy level in you to want to go out there and perform well."

Though many of the players will suggest the louder the visiting crowd the better, the Bombers haven’t exactly dominated their rivals on their turf. Winnipeg has won two of the past three games in the Queen City but the team is just 2-12 dating back to the 2005 season. Before Justin Medlock split the uprights with no time left on the clock to secure a 28-25 win in last year’s Labour Day Classic, Winnipeg had won just once there in the past 11 seasons.

"We have to be prepared to outwork our opponent and do that in practice and meetings, too," said O’Shea.

Not having to play last week has given the Bombers extra time to do just that. The added rest has also left the Bombers with a mostly healthy lineup, with only halfback Bruce Johnson doubtful to play Saturday. With only a one practice on Thursday, which is closed to both media and fans in order to protect any last-second secrets, and a walk-through Friday before kickoff, there’s only one thing left to do.

"We want to spoil their party," Harris said.

