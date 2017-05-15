May 17, 2017

cloudy

Winnipeg
5° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help
   
Sports

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Sports

Glass didn't break under pressure, now he's a sought-after prospect

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky 
Posted: 05/15/2017 8:56 PM | Last Modified: 05/16/2017 11:56 AM | Updates | Comments:

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>NHL draft prospect Cody Glass says that while he's happy no matter who drafts him, he would love to play for the Jets.</p>

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

NHL draft prospect Cody Glass says that while he's happy no matter who drafts him, he would love to play for the Jets.

Cody Glass had almost everything a top NHL draft prospect would need — superior skating, soft hands, above-average intelligence and an intuitive feel for the game.

Then, last summer, his life was turned upside down. He was cut from Team Canada’s squad heading to the under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and only days later, his beloved grandmother, Judy Glass, who had lived for several years with Cody and his family in their West Kildonan home, died after a lengthy illness. 

Glass, a 17-year-old centre preparing for his second season with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks, was devastated.

"I got cut from Team Canada and shortly after my grandma passed away, so going into the season, there was a lot of stuff going on," said Glass, who had never been cut from a hockey team before. "I think my one escape was hockey, so I took that stuff as motivation going into the year. It gave me some fuel going into it. We got our coach Mike Johnston back, and he’s been a big help. He’s pretty much given me free will. I can’t thank him enough."

Glass’s return to Portland started with a rough patch. He suffered a concussion in training camp and missed the entire pre-season.

When he finally suited up for the regular-season opener, it was as the club’s No. 1 centre, and he quickly broke the ice with two points.

Those two points led to 32 goals and 94 points in 69 games, good for seventh in WHL scoring, after managing 10 goals and 27 points in 2015-16 as a 16-year-old.

A big leap in production is not unheard of in major junior hockey, but it’s usually a pretty reliable indicator of future dominance.

"He went with a chip on his shoulder to (training) camp and wanted to prove everybody wrong," says his dad, Jeff Glass.

Says 21-year-old brother Matthew, "Me and my dad did not expect Cody to have the season he had this year. At the beginning of season, our goals were a lot lower. The things he accomplished this year were quite significant. We couldn’t be more proud of him.

"He was  just a lot more self-motivated to get to the gym. He pushed himself hard in the gym afterward."

NHL scouts were noticing the production boost, but there had been another big change. The skinny 5-11, 140-pounder who made his WHL debut as a 15-year-old call-up for a three-game trial had blossomed into a 6-2, 180-pounder.

A projected mid-round draft pick was being mentioned as a first-round candidate. 

"I went from being a top guy in midget to being a slow, little kid at 140 pounds playing in the WHL," Glass says. "Just from that point, I knew how much faster it would be, how much stronger you have to be. Going into the off-season I trained a bit harder. As a 16-year-old I was a bit timid with the bigger guys (but) this year I was a little bit more comfortable."

The crucial question is how much better and bigger will he get? His brother Matthew is 6-7.

"I’m going to guess he’ll get to my height," says the 6-4 Jeff Glass, a veteran of 23 years as a letter carrier with Canada Post.

"We were all late. I started to grow in Grade 10. I’ll say 6-4, 6-5. Hopefully not too tall."

Glass finished 2016-17 as the sixth-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. Some draft projections have him being chosen as high as No. 5 overall, but he professes no specific wish about his destination — with one small exception, perhaps.

"Winnipeg’s picking at 13," says Glass, who will graduate with his class at West Kildonan Collegiate next month. "I’d love to play at home."

"It doesn’t matter," his father says. "Going into this season, we were hoping and because we had no expectations, if he went in the first three rounds we’d be super excited. Then when the season started going, he set new goals for himself and he said he wanted to go in the first round."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca  

Twitter: @sawa14

 

Read more by Mike Sawatzky .

All eyes on the combine

Like many NHL draft prospects, Cody Glass doesn’t need to be reminded of Sam Bennett’s embarrassing failure at the 2014 NHL Draft Combine.

The star Ontario Hockey League forward was unable to complete a single pull-up during the combine testing sessions, creating a huge stir in the media. Bennett did go on to be chosen fourth overall by the Calgary Flames later that summer, but Glass — a slender 6-2, 180-pounder — has no interest in repeating that performance.

“Every time I walk by the chin-up bar I just try to pump out five, just so I know I can do them,” Glass says with a grin.

This year’s draft combine is scheduled from May 28 to June 2 in Buffalo, N.Y., and Glass is represented by the high-powered team from Newport Sports Management, which includes Jason Taylor, Craig Oster and Greg Landry.

He will be under heavy scrutiny at the combine.

“I know the scouting directors are going to tell their strength coaches at combine, focus on this guy, tell us (if we) can make him into a stronger, better NHL player when we develop him,” says Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting. He believes Glass has vast, untapped potential.

“You never know when they’re going to have that breakout point or summer that makes a difference, and I can tell you Cody hasn’t had a summer yet that’s made a difference in his physical maturity because he can go a long way to fill out yet and get a lot stronger,” says Marr, who saw the Winter Hawks play 10 times this season.

“He was on the radar, but it was defining in this year’s (NHL) playoffs that the teams with speed have so much more of an advantage in the games... Cody’s tremendous asset is his speed. He’s got NHL speed, he’s got a pull-away gear... Now, you combine that with his ability to process the game at top speed and make the plays at top speed, he’s got good offensive instincts. He’s got good scoring drive...

“It got to the point where, every time he was on the ice, Portland got a scoring opportunity. That’s when you notice a player.”

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

History

Updated on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:56 AM CDT: Typo corrections.

You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store

Scroll down to load more

Top