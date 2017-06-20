GOLDEYES ADD ROOKIE AS ROSTER IN FLUX

There have been lots of changes happening in the Winnipeg Goldeyes’ locker room lately.
After trading veteran second baseman Casio Grider and releasing pitcher Josh Laxer last week, the Fish announced Monday they have released rookie infielder Thomas Bess to make room for another rookie — Andrew Frazier.
Frazier, a utility player, recently completed his senior season at North Greenville University in Tigersville, S.C. The 22-year-old hit .284 with four home runs and 39 RBIs in 49 contests for the Crusaders.
Bess, who has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, played in one game for the Goldeyes this season.
The Goldeyes’ roster currently stands at 21 players, including 11 pitchers and 10 position players. Teams are allowed up to 23 players as long as five are rookies.
taylor.allen@freepress.mb.ca
Twitter: @TaylorAllen31
