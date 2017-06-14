Goldeyes' bats go quiet in second loss to AirHogs

The Winnipeg Goldeyes’ starting pitchers have performed well against the second-last place Texas AirHogs this week at Shaw Park.

But despite the starters allowing no more than three earned runs in each game against their opponent, the Fish find themselves down two games to one in the four-game home series.

Left-handed pitcher Zack Dodson pitched well for the Goldeyes on Wednesday night. In seven innings of work, he allowed two earned runs on eight hits and struck out four batters.

Early on in the game, it looked like the Goldeyes were going to supply Dodson with some run support, as they scored two runs on three hits in the second inning. But their bats were quiet the rest of the night, as they failed to score another run and lost 4-2 on a rainy evening.

After Texas tied the game in the fourth on a Beamer Weems single that scored Cameron Monger, the Goldeyes’ best opportunity to reclaim the lead came in the seventh inning. Designated hitter David Bergin was at the plate for the Fish with no outs and runners on first and second. Bergin, who has the second-most home runs on the team with five, hit a fly ball on a check swing that resulted in a double-play.

It was that kind of night for the Goldeyes.

Texas plated the winning run in the eighth inning off Goldeyes reliever Victor Capellan. Ryan Wagner scored on a Jake Taylor single to give the AirHogs a 3-2 lead.

Capellan, who has appeared in the most games out of all Goldeyes pitchers, was tagged with his second loss of the season.

The AirHogs added an insurance run in the ninth off Josh Laxer to extend their lead to 4-2. Laxer has allowed five earned runs in six innings of work since the Goldeyes acquired him in a trade with Lincoln for pitcher Cameron McVey.

The lone Canadian on the Goldeyes, Wes Darvill, got on base to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but Texas closer Josh Blanco kept things from getting interesting and closed out the next three batters to finish the game and earn his second save of the season.

Texas (6-19) has had some major struggles this season under first-year manager Billy Martin Jr. The team came to Winnipeg on a 14-game losing streak and had a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints last week in which they didn’t score a single run.

But they’ve managed to turn it around this week and have an opportunity to leave Winnipeg with a series victory. They’ve only managed to win one series so far this season.

The Goldeyes will turn to Mikey O’Brien (2-2, 6.00 ERA) to try to earn a split in the four-game series, as he will face off against Texas starter Tyler Bremer (1-2, 4.79 ERA) at 7:05 p.m.

The Goldeyes welcome the first-place St. Paul Saints for a weekend series beginning Friday.

