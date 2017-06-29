Goldeyes dig out of early hole only to fall to RailCats in extra-innings, rain-delayed affair

The Winnipeg Goldeyes showed plenty of fight Thursday night, but came up just short of pulling off their biggest comeback of the season.

After spotting the Gary SouthShore RailCats six runs through the first two innings, it looked like Winnipeg was on their way to a lopsided loss at Shaw Park. And while they ultimately did end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard – an 8-7 defeat in 11 innings – they can at least take some positives in how they responded to adversity.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Goldeyes relief pitcher Daniel Minor takes shelter in the dugout during a rain delay of the team's match against the Gary SouthShore RailCats Thursday.

Pitcher Zack Dodson had an ugly start to the game following an hour-long rain delay: He hit the first batter, threw a wild pitch and then walked the next hitter. Gary made him pay with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly that quickly made it 1-0 without the benefit of a base hit.

The RailCats came out swinging in the second inning, putting the Goldeyes in a massive hole with five more runs off five hits and a walk. That got Winnipeg's bullpen stirring.

But the Goldeyes began to wake up in their half of the second as designated hitter David Bergin hit a mammoth solo home run. That's the 10th long ball of the year for Bergin, which leads the team and tied for second-base in the league.

Winnipeg really got to work in the fourth. Reggie Abercrombie and Shawn Pleffner drove in runs with consecutive hits, and then Wes Darvill's double scored two more.

Meanwhile, Dodson recovered from his early troubles and settled in nicely, retiring 13 straight batters at one point. He left with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on second, which Gary promptly cashed in with a hit off Goldeyes reliever Daniel Minor.

Mason Katz led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to left field, and Josh Romanski did the same to begin the eighth inning, tying it up 7-7. It was a whole new ball game.

Gary got a runner to third with just one out in the ninth, but Goldeyes pitcher Victor Capellan got a strikeout and a pop fly to strand him.

The RailCats finally pulled ahead for good in the 11th inning. Centre fielder Chase Harris hit a one-out double, stole third and then came home on a sacrifice fly off rookie reliever Brandon Quintero.

Winnipeg falls to 19-20 on the season. They have yet to win a game so far this year that they've trailed in by more than two runs -- a troubling trait that nearly came to an end on Thursday.

The Goldeyes kick off a three-game series on Friday night at Shaw Park against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikeoncrime