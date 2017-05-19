Goldeyes' HR king adds to record

They say everything is bigger in Texas. So perhaps Reggie Abercrombie picked the perfect setting to hit a major milestone.

Abercrombie, the former major leaguer turned fan favourite with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, belted his 100th-career American Association home run on Friday night in Cleburne. With one mighty swing in the seventh inning, Abercrombie turned a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

The Goldeyes hung on and improved to 2-0 on the season, both victories coming against the expansion Railroaders.

Abercrombie entered this season as the home run "king" of the league and every dinger he hits extends his own record. Josh Mazzola, a former member of the Goldeyes, now plays for Fargo-Moorhead and sits second all-time with 90.

Winnipeg actually built up an early 3-0 lead Friday as first-baseman Shawn Pleffner hit a solo home run in the second inning — one of four hits he had in the game. Abercrombie and outfielder Josh Romanski each drove in runs during the third.

But Goldeyes starting pitcher Kevin McGovern didn’t have his best stuff on the night. He couldn’t get out of the fifth inning — throwing more than 100 pitches in the process — while giving up four runs off eight hits and walking five Cleburne batters.

McGovern got off to a slow start last year with the Goldeyes before emerging as the team’s "ace" in the latter part of the season — he was 8-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 21 starts — then dominating in the playoffs and leading his team to their Game 5 championship victory in Wichita.

In other words, manager Rick Forney likely isn’t going to sweat one tough outing from his reliable lefty this early in the year.

Abercrombie got his teammate off the hook with his blast, while relief pitchers Kenny Matthews, Victor Capellan, Mitchell Lambson and Ryan Chaffee combined to keep Cleburne off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

This is the sixth consecutive year where the Goldeyes have started the season with a lengthy road trip down south. The absence of home cooking hasn’t typically hurt them. Winnipeg went 6-4 last season, 4-5 in 2015, an impressive 7-3 in 2014, posted an 8-2 mark in 2013 and 6-2 in 2012 during those initial long stretches of games in enemy territory.

Winnipeg has also done well in season-openers, as Thursday night’s 5-3 win in Cleburne gives them an all-time record of 15-9.

A pair of players who were on last year’s Goldeyes squad are now members of Cleburne: outfielder Maikol Gonzalez and relief pitcher Winston Abreu.

The 10-game road trip continues with another pair in Texas. Newcomer Zach Nuding will be on the mound this evening, while Edwin Carl gets the start on Sunday afternoon.

Then it’s on to Kansas for three games against Salina, followed by three more against Wichita, before returning for the home opener at Shaw Park on May 29 against Sioux Falls.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca