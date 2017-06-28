Goldeyes rally to beat RailCats 6-4

The good news for the Winnipeg Goldeyes is they jumped out to another big lead Wednesday. The even better news is that they managed to make it count this time.

Winnipeg scored three early runs against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, fell behind after giving up four straight, then rallied for a 6-4 victory at Shaw Park in front of 4,323 fans. The Goldeyes snapped a five-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games, bringing them back to .500 at 19-19.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Reggie Abercrombie at bat during Winnipeg Goldeyes game with the Gary Southshore RailCats.

The Goldeyes have often been their own worst enemy this season, seemingly in control of many games early on only to fall apart. Such was the case on Tuesday night against Gary, when a 4-0 lead turned into a 5-4 loss.

Consider this: Of Winnipeg's 19 losses this year, they held a lead at some point in 13 of those games. They've blown three games with four-run leads, two with three-run leads, five with two-run leads and three with one-run leads. Not being able to close out some of those games may come back to bite them,

On the flip-side, only eight of the Goldeyes 19 wins have come after falling behind at any point in the game. And those rallies involved six games when they were down a single run and two others where they were down a pair. They have yet to mount a comeback after going down by three or more, which is certainly cause for concern.

Winnipeg's quick start Wednesday happened with two outs in the second inning. David Bergin doubled, and then Wes Darvill, Alixon Suarez and Jordan Ebert all hit singles to make it a 3-0 game.

But Gary kept coming, scoring once in the third inning and then tying it up with a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth. The RailCats took the lead in the fifth after getting runners on first and third with no outs, then scoring on a ground ball.

That was the end of the night for Goldeyes starter Zach Nuding, who has struggled all season with a 6.17 ERA and just two wins through his first eight starts.

Fortunately for Winnipeg their offence wasn't done. Bergin tied it up with an RBI double in the sixth, and then the Goldeyes pulled ahead for good in the seventh. Ebert led off the inning with a double, and then Andrew Sohn was hit by a pitch. After David Rohm bunted them over, Josh Romanski singled to score Ebert. Reggie Abercrombie then brought Sohn home with a sacrifice fly.

Goldeyes reliever Mitchell Lambson was credited with the win after pitching two scoreless innings. He retired all six batters he faced, with the last four coming on strikeouts. Victor Capellan held Gary off the board in the eighth, and closer Ryan Chaffee had a flawless ninth to record his league-leading 11th save.

Winnipeg and Gary finish up their three-game series on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Goldeyes will then welcome Sioux Falls to town for three more games starting Friday.

GOING VIRAL - The Goldeyes are getting plenty of looks on social media and North American sports shows these days for a couple of recent plays that have the baseball world buzzing. The first video making the rounds is of former major-league star Kevin Millar hitting a home run last week off Goldeyes pitcher Zack Dodson. Millar, 45, has been out of the MLB since 2009 but suited up for his hometown St. Paul Saints last week as part of a special arrangement for the club's 25th anniversary celebrations. His first, and only, professional at-bat in more than seven years was certainly a memorable one. The second video going "viral" is of Goldeyes catcher Mason Katz making an incredible, "how did he do that" behind-the-back catch of a two-out, two-strike foul tip in the same series down in Minnesota.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikeoncrime.com