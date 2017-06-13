Goldeyes reel in one-sided win over AirHogs

It took a while to get going, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes made sure to send their biggest crowd of the season home happy.

After spotting Texas an early 2-0 lead, Winnipeg’s bats woke up as they pounded the AirHogs 11-2 in Tuesday’s 11 a.m. start at Shaw Park that was witnessed by more than 7,100 fans.

The Goldeyes improve to 15-9, while Texas falls to 5-19. The AirHogs had snapped a 14-game losing streak by beating the Goldeyes 4-1 on Monday night.

Shawn Pleffner led the way at the plate, with a single, double and home run along with six RBIs. Wes Darvill and Reggie Abercrombie each drove in a pair of runs.

"We definitely came back from (Monday) and capitalized on their mistakes. We had the intent to do something more this game and we definitely proved that," said Pleffner, who’s never driven in six runs in a professional game before Tuesday.

"It’s definitely a game to remember," he said.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl made the most of the offensive support he was given, giving up just two runs on eight hits over six innings.

The bullpen took over, with Brandon Quintero, Victor Capellan and Ryan Chaffee each throwing a scoreless inning.

Goldeyes outfielder Josh Romanski had himself a game, throwing out an AirHogs runner at home plate and another at third base. He also walked, singled and scored two runs.

Winnipeg and Texas continue their four-game series tonight.

RUFF NIGHT: The Goldeyes are hosting their third-annual Bark in the Park on Saturday as they take on the St. Paul Saints. Winnipeg is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for most dogs to attend a sporting event, which was set last year by the Chicago White Sox at 1,122.

The night will include events such as the seventh-inning fetch, the pooch smooch cam and pawparazzi photos.

Special tickets are being sold for $14, which gets both you and your four-legged friend into the game. A portion of the proceeds are being donated to the Winnipeg Humane Society.

