Goossen tackles 'heavy topic'

When Winnipeg Blue Bombers centre Matthias Goossen agreed to join a team initiative aimed at combating violence against women, he knew very little about what he was signing up for. He knew it was a worthy cause, so he figured he’d start there and pick up the rest along the way.

At 6-3, 307 pounds, there’s not much that takes the 24-year-old by surprise. Goossen possesses a unique intelligence, one required to read opposing defences, and he has the physical skills needed to protect his quarterback from harm. But nothing that has made him successful on the field could have prepared him for what he was about to learn off it.

"The more I look into it and the more I became educated on the topic, you realize how big of an issue it really is," Goossen said in a phone interview Tuesday. "It really opened my eyes to what is really going on. You also learn a lot about how people react to these kinds of things because it’s a very heavy topic."

In fact, the more Goossen dug into statistics on how often women are subjected to different forms of violence, and the more he was taught by trained professionals the many definitions of what constitutes abuse, the more he realized just how little he actually knew.

"What shocked me the most was the small percentage of people who actually get charged or see real punishment for their actions," said Goossen. "Less than 10 per cent (of sexual assaults) actually get reported to the police and of that it’s a really small percentage that leads to a conviction."

Goossen first joined Break the Silence on Violence Against Women — the initiative’s official title — near the end of the 2015 CFL season and is one of five Bomber players currently on board. The others are Matt Nichols, Jamaal Westerman, Jake Thomas and Ian Wild.

The program, which began in 2012 as mostly public serveice announcements and other promotional materials, has evolved into a more interactive process the past two years, including meeting with youth and community leaders.

In total, Break the Silence, which runs from January to April, has reached more than 5,400 students — 284 of whom participated in the workshops — a number that is made possible by a partnership with Manitoba Status of Women, Status of Women Canada and the Manitoba government.

Each visit includes a one-hour presentation in an assembly setting, then breaks into smaller groups for more intimate workshops. The workshops are usually put on for different leadership groups within the school, including football teams, feminist groups and student councils.

Whether it’s a larger group or smaller, the message has always remained the same: to create a conversation and help break the silence on violence against women.

"A lot of things that create violence against women are able to grow when nobody talks about them and nobody really clearly defines it," said Goossen. "What I think we’re trying to do is educate these kids and I think most kids want to do the right thing."

After two years, Goossen said he’s still learning something new at every stop.

"All of my teammates who do this realize that we’re not experts on this and we’re not going to have all the answers," he said.

Instead, Goossen is there to listen. Though can’t exactly relate to what others might be going through — having never grown up in an abusive home, nor has he witnessed that kind of behaviour before in public — but he can now offer real help.

"The more you talk about it and the more that we have these talks, the more people there are that actually approach you at the presentation and tell you things that they went through," Goossen said. "It’s sad. But it’s real and we can help."

For others, it’s a simple as learning the different definitions, such as what exactly consent is, or why it’s important that when you see something questionable that you speak up. Also, with the emergence with social media, it’s programs like these that help schools teach students what is and isn’t acceptable and what the consequences might be for sharing sensitive material.

"A lot of people receive it very positively," said Goossen. "The biggest thing is to get the word out there."

