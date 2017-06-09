Grant Park hurler ties 30-year-old record

Susanne Dandenault has sat atop the varsity girl’s record book for shot put for 30 years, but now she’s got company.

"It’s unfortunate that it took this long," says Dandenault, who continued her throwing career at the University of Washington after she broke the provincial record in 1987. "I’m not selfish, I don’t want to keep the record. Progress is good for everyone."

Taylor Heald of Grant Park tied Dandenault’s 1987 record of 12.90m Friday at the Manitoba high school track and field provincials. Heald was four millimetres away from 12.91m, which would have broken the old record. She also threw two metres farther than this year’s second place finisher.

"It’s tough because I know I can do better, but at the same time, it’s an accomplishment as it has been 30 years which is awesome," says Heald, who won a gold medal in shot put at the 2014 Legion Canadian Youth Championships.

Heald, who threw a 13.87 at an event in Lethbridge, Alberta several weeks ago, now has her name next to three records in the Manitoba high school record book. In 2015, Heald broke the junior varsity shot put and discus records for girls. However, Heald still has one more record she has her eyes on before her high school career comes to an end. She’s aiming to beat Sami Jo Small’s discus record from 1994. Without hesitation, Heald can tell you the exact number she needs to beat.

"44.98m," says Heald, who will have her chance at the record today at 3:15 pm at the University of Manitoba Stadium.

If the 17-year old Heald, who has thrown a discus 55m in practice, is successful in taking down Small’s record, she will be in elite company. She would become only the second athlete to currently have four high school provincials records to their name. Robyn Wear, who graduated from Vincent Massey Collegiate in 2014, is the only person who currently has four records. The junior varsity and varsity girl’s long jump and multi-event records belong to her.

Heald says she would love to share that achievement with Wear, but shes not putting any extra pressure on herself. When she steps up to throw, she doesn’t think about breaking records. She tries to stay loose and enjoy the competition.

Bruce Pirnie saw Heald compete for the first time when she was in grade eight and knew she was something special right away. Pirnie, who represented Canada in shot put at the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games and won a gold medal at the Pan Am Games in 1975, has been a coach and mentor to Heald ever since.

"He’s like my grandpa," says Heald. "We have an awesome relationship."

After nearly every throw, Heald turns around and looks at Pirnie to see what he thinks. She says they’ve grown so close Pirnie doesn’t even have to say a word, she knows exactly what he’s thinking and she adjusts her throw accordingly.

"She’s definitely international caliber as a thrower, there’s no doubt about it," says Pirnie, who was inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. "She has the tools to be as good as she wants to be."

Pirnie isn’t the only one who thinks Heald has potential to make it far in the sport. 64 coaches from across the United States have tried to recruit Heald for the upcoming fall. She says she’s not sure what she’s going to do yet, but she definitely plans to go to school somewhere. For now, she wants to focus on enjoying her last moments of high school and prepare for the upcoming Canada Games that will be held in Winnipeg.

"There’s a lot of competitors coming out to (the Canada Games) so it will for sure be a competition. It’s going to be exciting to go into a competition not knowing that I’m going to win."

