Great expectations

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers open training camp Sunday at Investors Group Field, marking the official start to the 2017 CFL season. The team is coming off a 2016 campaign where it finished third in the West Division with an 11-7 record before dropping a 32-31 decision to the B.C. Lions in the west semifinal at B.C. Place — the low spot in what was otherwise a breakout season for the Blue and Gold.

As is the case with every new season, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the Bombers. The team will showcase a number of returning players along with a few new faces — making up a roster that is expected to be the most competitive it has been in recent years. The increase in talent should produce stiff competition, with battles to earn a spot on the 46-man roster expected to be fierce, heightened only by the high expectations Bombers brass have placed on this seaon.

With that, here are five storylines to keep in mind heading into camp:

1) If the Bombers struggled in any one particular area in 2016 it was on the defensive line. Far too often Winnipeg was unable to mount the kind of pressure that struck fear into opposing quarterbacks. The team surrendered the most yards in the league last season — 407.9 per game — and although blame can’t be put solely on the front four, an inability to get to the opposition quarterback was a glaring issue.

To address the problem, general manager Kyle Walters has, for the second straight season, overhauled the D-Line. Prior to the 2016 campaign, the Bombers released veterans Bryant Turner Jr., Zach Anderson and Greg Peach, replacing them with highly sought after free agents Keith Shologan and Euclid Cummings.

Shologan, who was cut in February after registering just two sacks, has since signed with Montreal; while Cummings, who was a force with Toronto in 2015, collecting eight sacks with the Double Blue, ran cold in Winnipeg’s scheme, with his three sacks not enough to justify another deal. Add in the fact Jamaal Westerman regressed to eight sacks from the 17 in 2015 – a number that tied for the CFL lead – and it’s safe to say the experiment didn’t go as planned.

Winnipeg has once again loosened the purse strings, signing a pair of heavy-hitters from the open market in defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo and defensive tackle Drake Nevis.

Okpalaugo was the East Division's nominee for rookie of the year while registering 12 sacks for the Toronto Argonauts in 2014 — he had 10 sacks in his sophomore season before trying his luck in the NFL last season. Nevis had five sacks in 14 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last year.

With the inclusion of 2017 first-overall pick — tackle Faith Ekakitie — and veteran Jake Thomas expected to fill the void left by Shologan, it appears as if – at least on paper – the Bombers boast a better unit this season. But as is the case whenever you add a number of new parts to a unit, how fast the group is able to gel together will be key to success. Developing that chemistry begins in training camp.

2) Any concern about whether Matt Nichols is capable of leading a CFL offence was quelled last season when, after taking over for Drew Willy in Week 6, he led the Bombers to seven straight wins and a 10-3 record as a starter. The Bombers earned their first playoff berth in five years with Nichols under centre, which resulted in the 30-year-old inking a three-year contract extension in February that will play him north of $400,000 a season.

Nichols shined when playing the role of saviour and this season he’ll be asked to do even more as he enters training camp for the first time as the undisputed No. 1 QB. Nichols set new career highs in completions (327), yards (3,666) and touchdowns (18) in 2016, and was named the Bombers most outstanding player. But the offence last season was hardly among the best in the CFL — the Bombers were middle of the pack in points scored, number of first downs and time of possession — and some critics around the league still aren’t convinced Nichols belongs among the CFL’s top pivots.

This should bode well for the Bombers as Nichols has often talked in the past about his desire to prove doubters wrong. The topic came up again during mini-camp in April, where Nichols boasted about his confidence level after an off-season that included hours of watching tape and refining his game.

There will be a lot riding on the Bombers this season and much of that burden — fair or not — will fall on the shoulders of Nichols. As the leader on the field and off, the heavy lifting begins in training camp.

3) He came as advertised in his first season with the Blue and Gold. Andrew Harris, who returned home to Winnipeg after six years with the B.C. Lions, was brought in to rejuvenate the run game. He would do just that, finishing third in the CFL in rushing yards with 954 (four touchdowns) and first in receiving yards among running backs with 631 (one touchdown). His 77 receptions were second best on the Bombers, just three shy of Weston Dressler.

Indeed, Harris was the heart and soul of the Bombers attack in 2016 and figures to play an even bigger role in a matured offence under second-year offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice. But as dominant as Harris was in his debut season, there are still some concerns as to how much more — and how much longer — he can continue to dominate at the most punishing position in the game.

Harris turned 30 in April and although he has shown few signs of slowing down, he has still missed notable time in two of his previous three seasons. He missed three games with the Bombers due to a lower-body injury and with the Lions in 2014 was limited to just 12 games after his season was cut short due to ankle surgery.

Winnipeg doesn’t have much Canadian depth in the backfield with fullback Christophe Normand the likely candidate to replace Harris in a pinch. Import Timothy Flanders was more than impressive playing spot duty but doesn’t possess the passport needed for a seamless transition. All eyes will be on Harris in training camp, but his health is top of mind as he begins his second season in Winnipeg.

4) It’s the one spot on the depth chart currently written in pencil. Because the Bombers decided to spend big money on the D-line and at receiver, including inking veterans Darvin Adams (who signed a three-year extension) and Kenny Stafford (free agency), there just wasn’t enough money to go around for tackles leader Khalil Bass.

Bass, who has since signed with Ottawa, finished last season with 82 tackles after moving to middle linebacker (he recorded 99 tackles in 2015 while playing weak side). Easily the team’s most violent hitter, Bass contributed in other areas, too, including two interceptions, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, and four forced fumbles.

Needless to say, his exit leaves a major hole to be filled, with the Bombers coaching staff expecting either Kyle Knox or Nick Temple to earn the job. Both Knox and Temple spent time with the Bombers last year but neither played enough reps on defence to suggest a clear favourite — or an easy fix. Others that will compete for the job are George Stone and Kyrie Wilson, both of whom showed flashes at mini-camp, but are also green to the CFL game.

5) With his electric speed and ability to evade tackles, Quincy McDuffie tied a CFL record with two TD kickoff returns last season. It’s those very traits that earned him a contract with the Dallas Cowboys and left the Bombers looking for his replacement.

Kevin Fogg has locked up the job returning punts. In his rookie season in the CFL, Fogg returned four punts for touchdowns but every one was called back due to penalty. He’ll have a chip on his shoulder to prove last year’s numbers — his average of 14.2 yards per punt return led the CFL — were no fluke and given he no longer occupies one of the two starting defensive halfback positions, he will likely push to take over all kick return duties.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be handed the role. Kieren Duncan and T.J. Thorpe, two rookies who impressed at mini-camp and again at rookie tryouts, are prime candidates for the job. The Bombers won’t rush this decision, with all three sure to get a chance to flash their skills during pre-season.

