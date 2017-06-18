Half marathoners cross finish line

Rainy weather and slippery roads weren't enough to slow down runners in the 39th annual Manitoba Marathon.

Marathon runners made their way across the new finish line, inside Investors Group Field, in 13 C weahter with a sky full of clouds and rain coming down.

Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press Sunday's Manitoba Marathon got off to a soggy start.

Daniel Heschuk of Neepawa, 20, claimed first place in the men's half marathon with a time of 1:10:11.8. It was the University of Manitoba Bisons track athlete's fourth time running in the event. Behind Heschuk was Michael Middlemiss of Regina at 1:12:54.7, and Davit Hagos Kidane of Brandon finishing in third with a time of 1:13:35.8.

Former Bisons track athlete Jaclyn Adamson finished first in the women's half marathon. Adamson won with a time of 1:24:04.9. Finishing in second was Emma Dahle Kusch of Winnipeg at 1:26:21.6, while Kristjana Britton came in third at 1:26:51:7.

Roughly 2,461 runners competed in the half marathon.

