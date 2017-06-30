Hall-of-fame hurler throws out first pitch at Goldeyes game

Gaylord Perry was known throughout his Hall of Fame baseball career for a variety of notorious pitches – the most controversial being the elusive spitball.

Now 78, Perry pulled a new one out of his bag of tricks as he took to the mound at Shaw Park on Friday night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Winnipeg Goldeyes took on the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The two-time Cy Young winner as baseball's best hurler went full windmill before launching a wild underhanded toss that missed the target – Goldeyes outfielder Reggie Abercrombie – by several feet. Sure, it wasn't anywhere close to his vintage stuff. But the crowd loved every minute of it, sending him off the field with a hearty applause.

Perry rolled into town to meet fans and sign autographs part of a promotion with Via Rail for their "Canada 150 Tour." He was originally supposed to be joined by Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins, but a family illness forced Jenkins to cancel.

Perry sat down with the Free Press on Friday afternoon, sharing stories about his iconic 22-year career which includes playing for eight different major league teams, compiling 314 wins, 3,534 strikeouts and being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. He remains a big fan of the game to this day and said there's one thing that continually amazes him.

"I shake my head at the money they make," he said with a laugh, adding there's no doubt he played in the wrong era. "I made $6,000 my first year. Next year $7,000. Next year $8,000. You know, the season ends on Sunday. Monday you'd fly home. Tuesday you'd go to work. That's the way my first five seasons went."

Perry said he's also blown away by how hard many of today's pitchers can throw and the dedication players have to keep themselves in pristine shape, something that wasn't always the case in his era. As well, pitchers are slotted into far more specialized roles these days and starters rarely go beyond 100 pitches in a game.

"You pitched until you got beat or won," Perry said of how it used to be.

He actually made his professional debut just a few hours down the highway, signing his first big league contract in 1958 with the San Francisco Giants. He suited up that season with their Class A farm team in St. Cloud, Minnesota, even playing a game in Winnipeg that season.

"We played on a football field back then," said Perry as he raved about Shaw Park.

He worked his way through the minors before making his major league debut in 1962. Perry was named to the All-Star team on five occasions and was the first player in history to win a Cy Young Award in both the American League (Cleveland, 1972) and the National League (San Diego, 1978). He retired in 1983, returning to his family's tobacco and peanut farm in North Carolina.

"The main thing is to take care of yourself. Make sure you're in the best condition you can be in," Perry said when asked what advice he often gives to young players today. "We have way too many injuries in baseball."

He also said a good relationship between a pitcher and a catcher is key.

"Don't be afraid to shake your catcher off," said Perry. "I had some good catchers who could tell you the right stuff, and you paid attention to them."

He still cheers for the Cleveland Indians, where he enjoyed some of the greatest years of his career, and enjoys watching big-league pitchers like Clayton Kershaw dominate batters now the way he used to.

Jenkins, who is joined on this tour by his wife, will continue making his way west by train including an appearance next week at a Vancouver Canadians game.

"Unfortunately my wife's been shopping here for two days. That's just not good. That's like getting knocked out in the first inning," Perry joked Friday of his time in Winnipeg.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikeoncrime.com