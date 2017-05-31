Heavier workload would suit Flanders just fine

Timothy Flanders proved to be an excellent insurance policy when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers needed someone to fill in for an injured Andrew Harris in 2016.

The 25-year-old import running back played in seven games, rushing the ball for 296 yards on 69 carries (a 6.1-yard average) and caught 16 passes for 148 yards. Oh, and he rumbled for three touchdowns.

Winnipeg experimented a few times with both Harris, a non-import, and Flanders on the field at the some time with some success late last season. It's probably the kind of two-headed monster that could present big problems for CFL opponents again this season.

"That's a scenario I'd like to see, too," said Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea after Wednesday's training camp workout at Investors Group Field. "Once again, it really depends on how the entire roster shakes out, how the designated imports are going to be placed. And it depends on the opponent, weekly analysis of what we need and how Andrew's doing. I think that's a pretty fluid roster move."

Flanders, for his part, is eager for a heavier workload, whatever form it may take.

"Hopefully, it's like it was last year," said Flanders, who was also a teammate of Harris's when both played for the B.C. Lions in 2015. "Meaning, like not when Andrew was hurt and I was starting. Injuries happen. If that was to happen, then so be it, I'll go in there, take over the load, do what I've gotta do... If we're both back there, like we were late in the season, I feel like I can help out the offence.

"That would be a game plan thing. I know the coaches have complete confidence in me."

No. 1 quarterback Matt Nichols is a proponent of using both Flanders and Harris in the same backfield. But he also said the duo's pass-catching talents are crucial to how they are employed in the Winnipeg attack.

"We had some great packages that gave defences a lot of trouble, because it's hard to identify who's technically the running back and who's technically the fullback," said Nichols. "And so it's hard for them to scheme and creates great matchups for us. They are guys who can do great things. When Andrew was out for a few games, Tim proved he could step in and did great for us."

Nichols loves Flanders' game-breaking ability, recalling a 50-yard TD run in Calgary last season that keyed a massive comeback against the Stampeders.

"That's really where the mismatches come," said Nichols. "(Opponents) have to have the right personnel to stop the run game, which creates matchups for us because we treat them like slot receivers. The go out, they have a full route tree. A lot of backs just have certain check-down routes... These guys come out and run downfield... they give another dimension to our offence."

However he is used, Flanders figures to be a central figure in whatever offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice is plotting.

"He's an extremely good player," said O'Shea. "For limited reps, limited touches, boy he certainly made an impact with his opportunities."

Harris feels fortunate to have such a complementary teammate to work with.

"He's got everything you want in a CFL running back," said Harris. "He's explosive, he can catch the ball and he blocks great. This year, the biggest difference is not only myself, but we both know the playbook really well. Not thinking as much anymore. Just helping the guys around you to be better.

"When I got hurt last year, he stepped in and we didn't miss a beat. He was explosive... he also pushes me."

Training camp, complete with a familiar playbook, has been relatively smooth so far for Flanders, a Sam Houston State product.

"I feel pretty good about it," said Flanders. "I'm actually surprised by how much I can recall from last year. Obviously, he (Harris) probably knows a lot more about it than I do but I'm picking it up just fine. When we first came back from camp, I was going through the playbook, I was like, 'Dang, I remember last year actually trying to learn it.' Now I pretty much (know) my running responsibilties. Now I'm trying to learn all the outside stuff, like what the receivers are doing, trying to understand the concept more. Once you understand the concept, it makes it a lot easier to go out there and perform."

The Blue Bombers are back on the field today for a practice beginning at 10:50 a.m.

