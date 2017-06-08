High school track stars ready to compete at provincials

School’s almost out for summer, but before students throw down their books and sprint out the doors on the last day of class, they have some running and throwing to do at the Manitoba high school track and field championships.

About 1,300 athletes representing more than 120 schools will compete in 70 different track and field events at the University of Manitoba Stadium this week to see which young athletes are the best in the province.

The Thursday-to-Saturday meet will mark the end of some students’ athletics careers. Others will use it as preparation for the upcoming Canada Summer Games to be held in the city from July 28 to Aug. 13.

Victoria Tachinski of the Vincent Massey Trojans is competing in the 200-, 400- and 800-metre events at provincials.

Tachinski, who holds the varsity girls’ record in the 400 m, will also compete next month at the Canada Games. She says competing on the same University of Manitoba track that will be used during the Games is a big advantage for local athletes.

"I think a lot of track athletes use a lot of rituals," said Tachinski, who will be headed to Penn State University in the fall on a track scholarship.

"I compete the same way and warm up the same way, so being able to do it in the same environment multiple times keeps me calmer and more relaxed for the races."

The "miniature-scale Canada Games" will be an excellent warmup for the big event, she said. Tachinski is also a member of the Canadian junior national team, where she currently holds the fastest time in the 400 m and 800 m for junior women.

Alec Dickson, who is also a Vincent Massey Trojan in his final year of high school and will be running in the 200 m and 400 m, said he’s not feeling nervous going into his last track meet. The provincials are the pinnacle of high school athletics and he’s been training hard to prepare, he said.

"I’ve done a lot of (track meets) already," he said. "But this is my final one, so it would be nice to end on a high note."

Brianna Tynes is a senior at Sisler and she will be competing in the 100 m, 200 m and long jump for the Spartans. She said she’s not stressing out about her last high school meet.

"We’re all experienced at this," she said. "I’m just looking forward to having fun this weekend with my team."

For Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association executive director Chad Falk, the provincial championships will mark a personal milestone for him.

"For me personally, it signals the end of my very first year as executive director here," said Falk, who took over when Morris Glimcher retired last year after 40 years on the job.

"It’s kind of a celebratory one, to think that I’ve gone through the whole gamut now.

"I’ve seen all of our sports and all of our provincial championships after this weekend and it’s been amazing. Already looking forward to year two starting in September."

The track and field championships will start today at 12:15 p.m. at the University of Manitoba Stadium and they finish on Saturday with the awarding of the team banners at 4:30 p.m.

