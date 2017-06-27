Home waters no help to Goldeyes

After winning one game during last week’s seven-game road trip, it’s safe to say the Winnipeg Goldeyes were ready to come home.

With starting pitcher Kevin McGovern, who leads the team in wins, taking the mound in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, it looked to be an ideal situation for the Goldeyes to get back on track.

The Fish were well on their way to winning their first series-opening game since June 9 after taking a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Jordan Ebert and Josh Romanski.

But then, the fifth inning happened.

McGovern easily made his way through the RailCats’ lineup through four innings. In the fifth, they finally got to him as Anthony Cheky Jr. and Frank Martinez plated three runs on RBI singles. But the real game-changer was the error by Goldeyes’ shortstop Andrew Sohn that followed. With two outs and runners on first and second, the RailCat’s Randy Santiesteban hit a routine grounder to Sohn, but the shortstop sailed the throw over first baseman Shawn Pleffner’s head. Gary scored two runs on the mistake and took a 5-4 lead, which ended up being the final score.

The Goldeyes almost overcame the crucial error in the eighth and ninth innings, when they had runners on first and second with one out. RailCats relief pitcher Carlos Diaz was able to end the threat in both innings and earned his second save of the season.

Home cooking proved to not be enough to get the Goldeyes out of their slump, as they have now lost five straight games and are 9-15 in the month of June. Their next five games are at home and they will hope to right the ship before they head back out on the road for another seven-game trip next week. The three-game series against Gary resumes tonight with first pitch set for 7 p.m. The Goldeyes will welcome division rival Sioux Falls Canaries on the weekend.

Fish signing

The Goldeyes announced Tuesday they have signed Canadian-born left-handed pitcher Evan Rutckyj. The 25-year-old Windsor, Ont., native, who was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 16th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, joins the Goldeyes with a 32-25 career minor league record with two saves and a 4.13 ERA in 140 games, 90 of them in relief. The 6-5, 225-pound Rutckyj also played for the Canadian junior national team in 2009. Goldeyes manager Rick Forney threw the Canadian into action right away, as he pitched the eighth inning Tuesday night, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk.

Starter heads to DL

The Goldeyes also announced starting pitcher Edwin Carl, who was a member of last season’s championship team, is heading to the disabled list. Carl is 2-1 this season in seven starts with a 5.10 ERA.

