May 26, 2017

cloudy

Winnipeg
12° C, Clear

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help
   
Sports

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Human factors the focus of parachute accident probe

Posted: 05/26/2017 4:00 AM | Comments:

YORKTON, Sask. — A report on the death of a search-and-rescue technician in a parachute training accident says the investigation is focusing on human factors, including training and emergency procedures.

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr, who was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17 Wing in Winnipeg, died in March while on a training mission in Saskatchewan.

17 Wing Winnipeg / The Canadian Press</p><p>Master Cpl. Alfred Barr died in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask.</p>

17 Wing Winnipeg / The Canadian Press

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr died in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask.

The investigator’s flight safety report says the parachute did not open normally and Barr quickly went into a tight, clockwise-descending spiral.

The report says Barr could be seen making movements similar to those used to untwist parachute lines before he hit the ground.

It further says examination of the parachute did not reveal any evidence of equipment failure.

The flight safety report details the circumstances and facts of the accident, but does not provide information on what caused it.

That is still under investigation.

Barr, originally from Lethbridge, Alta., joined the military in 2009 and graduated from the search-and-rescue training course last June.

Col. Andy Cook, commander of 17 Wing, said in March that Barr, 31, died while honing the skills SAR Techs use to find and save people in dangerous situations, sometimes under extreme conditions.

Cook said the military will use any lessons learned to improve training to prevent similar deaths.

On his Facebook page, Barr acknowledged being part of a rescue mission that saved a family of four adrift overnight in Hudson Bay last summer.

— The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store

Scroll down to load more

Top